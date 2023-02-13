Emotional Travis Kelce grateful to be with brother Jason ‘at the mountaintop’

The Kelce brothers were one of the biggest stories going into Super Bowl LVII.

Jason Kelce is a star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while younger brother Travis is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. As such, they became the first brothers to play on opposite teams in football’s biggest game.

So when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, Travis Kelce also became the winner of the so-called Kelce Bowl. The brothers shared a brief onfield moment after the game.

During his postgame news conference, Travis became emotional when responding to a question about what he said to his brother in that moment.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” said Travis Kelce, who had six catches for 81 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter.

“You know, you joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. ... There’s nothing I could really say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Reporters asked Jason Kelce the same question at his news conference. He said he told his brother, “Congratulations.”

“I hadn’t quite let the emotion get to me yet,” Jason Kelce said. “I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction, was still frustrated at that point. But really, really happy for Trav. Played his [butt] off. That team deserves everything they had coming to ’em. They’ve earned it. Got a lot of respect for everybody in that organization. There’s a lot of people in that organization that gave me my start in this league, including head coach Andy Reid So, obviously, would’ve liked to win, but happy for Trav for sure.”

During the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the Kelce family received plenty of attention, particularly mother Donna Kelce. Wearing a half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jacket, she was spotted during the game seated between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Donna Kelce wore a special half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jacket to support both of her sons at Super Bowl LVII. (Doug Benc / Associated Press)

Travis Kelce got choked up again while speaking about his family at the end of his news conference.

“To see my family be in all its glories, get all the flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage, being able to get closer to my brother throughout the season, then meet him at the mountaintop,” he said, “it’s the best feeling in the world, man.”