Advertisement
Business

U.S. opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose

A red-and-white sign bearing the Tesla logo is displayed outside a Tesla store.
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla, suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share

U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has two complaints from Tesla owners that the front seat belts weren’t sufficiently connected at the factory.

Documents posted by the agency Tuesday say the belt linkage and pretensioners, which tighten the belts before a crash, are anchored to the seat frames.

Advertisement

Both complaints allege the linkage and pretensioner separated from the frames when the vehicles were driving and force was exerted. Neither incident involved a crash.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018: Exterior view of the Tesla Service facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., on July 24, 2018.Good news: Your Tesla Model 3 is finally ready. Bad news: It may take weeks to get it serviced. As Tesla ramps up its Fremont, Calif., factory to escape what Elon Musk called â€œproduction hellâ€ with its new Model 3 electric sedan, some customers are enduring their own state of suffering trying to get Teslas serviced. Parts shortages, long repair delays and problems getting through on customer help lines have led to scenes of strife at Teslaâ€™s service centers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Tesla recalling 362,758 cars with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode software may increase the risk of crashes, NHTSA says, and the carmaker is recalling 362,758 vehicles.

The agency says it’s opening the probe to look into Tesla’s manufacturing processes, how often the problem happens and how widespread it is. Investigations can lead to recalls.

A message was left early Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

NHTSA also is investigating complaints about problems with Teslas that date to 2020. The probes include Teslas with partially automated driving systems that can brake for no reason or can run into emergency vehicles parked on highways.

There also are investigations into complaints that some steering wheels can suddenly disconnect and that suspension parts can fail.

Elon Musk (R), Co-founder and CEO of Tesla, is seen on the screen of a video camera during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on August 29, 2019. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Business

Tesla says its self-driving technology may be a ‘failure’ — but not fraud

In a class-action lawsuit, customers say they were duped by Tesla’s $15,000 Full Self-Driving feature. Company lawyers say failure isn’t fraud.

BusinessAutos

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement