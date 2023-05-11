Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter CEO
Elon Musk said he will step down from the helm of Twitter and transition to executive chair and chief technology officer of the social media company. The billionaire owner said Thursday that a new female chief executive officer, whom he didn’t name, will start in about six weeks.
Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and indicated that he would be in charge only for a limited time to complete the organizational overhaul he thought the company needed to prosper. Musk complained of having “too much work” and sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters while implementing radical changes. He has also changed the corporate name of Twitter’s parent to X Holdings.
Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has drawn criticism for his abrupt policy changes and neglect of his other businesses.
Sign up for You Do ADU
Our six-week newsletter will help you make the right decision for you and your property.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.