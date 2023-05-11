Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk said he will step down from the chief executive officer role and transition to executive chair and chief technology officer of Twitter.

Elon Musk said he will step down from the helm of Twitter and transition to executive chair and chief technology officer of the social media company. The billionaire owner said Thursday that a new female chief executive officer, whom he didn’t name, will start in about six weeks.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and indicated that he would be in charge only for a limited time to complete the organizational overhaul he thought the company needed to prosper. Musk complained of having “too much work” and sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters while implementing radical changes. He has also changed the corporate name of Twitter’s parent to X Holdings.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has drawn criticism for his abrupt policy changes and neglect of his other businesses.