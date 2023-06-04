Credit report mistakes are common. Here’s how to fix them

Dear Liz: Two of my credit card issuers have drastically lowered my credit limits. They blamed my credit report at Equifax. At first, Equifax could not even find my report. I had to send paperwork to verify that I even exist. It turned out that my credit file had some inaccuracies. One of the credit card companies restored the credit limit on one of my cards but kept the lower limit on the other card. I have filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and would appreciate any advice as I am confused and upset.

Answer: That’s understandable, and you’re not alone. Problems with credit bureaus topped the CFPB’s list of consumer complaints in 2022.

You did all the right things: getting a copy of your credit report, disputing the errors, following up with the credit card companies and filing a complaint with the CFPB when your credit limits weren’t restored. The CFPB will reach out to companies to help facilitate a resolution.

If that doesn’t work, consider contacting your local congressional representative. These lawmakers typically have constituent services staff that may be able to help.

You should check your credit reports at Experian and TransUnion in case the errors aren’t limited to a single bureau. If the inaccuracies stem from possible identity theft, consider freezing your credit reports at all three bureaus to make it harder for scam artists to open new accounts in your name.

Student loan payoff and gift taxes

Dear Liz: I adopted my granddaughter when she was 2. She has a number of student loans. Do I have the right to pay off her loans as her parent without tax consequences to her or to me?

Answer: Paying off someone’s student loans would be considered a gift. You may have to file a gift tax return, but you’re extremely unlikely to owe gift taxes.

The IRS requires you to file a gift tax return if you give any individual more than a certain amount in a year. (The 2023 annual exemption limit is $17,000.) You don’t owe gift taxes until the amount you give away above this annual limit exceeds the lifetime limit (which is 2023 is $12.92 million).

Your relationship doesn’t matter unless the recipient is your spouse. (You can give an unlimited amount to a spouse who is a U.S. citizen without gift tax consequences.)

Social Security and break-even math

Dear Liz: You recently wrote about the complexity of retiring with a government pension and Social Security. You left out one very important resource: the Social Security Administration. Going into a Social Security office and sitting with a representative who can explain exactly how much a person will get (almost impossible to determine online using formulas) was the most helpful thing I did. I retired with a government pension at 60 years of age, and at 63 I went to the SS office to chat. I learned that if I waited until full retirement age (67) my break-even point would be 18 years! I slept on the numbers, discussed that with a trusted advisor and filed to take my Social Security benefit. Couldn’t be happier. The employees in the local office were wonderful, knowledgeable about the windfall elimination provision and could give exact numbers.

Answer: It sounds like the representative you consulted encouraged you to make your decision using a simple break-even calculation. That’s unfortunate for a number of reasons.

Break-even calculations typically purport to show the point at which the larger checks you get from delaying your Social Security application outweigh the smaller checks you pass up in the meantime. But the calculators usually don’t include important factors, such as inflation, tax rates and the impact of your filing decision on survivor benefits. These calculators also don’t include pertinent information about life expectancies. According to Social Security actuarial tables, for example, 63-year-old females in the U.S. can expect to live an additional 21.24 years.

That’s average life expectancy, of course. The more educated you are and the more income you make, the more years you can probably add to that tally. And the longer you live, the more likely you are to run through your savings. Many people who are able to make ends meet in their 60s and 70s wind up struggling financially in their 80s because they started Social Security too soon, says actuary Steve Vernon, a former research scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity.

Of course, you’ll be much less dependent on Social Security than most people, thanks to your pension. It’s possible your trusted advisor took that into consideration, along with your longevity profile, tax situation and other possible income sources, when suggesting you apply for a permanently reduced check. Most people can’t afford such reductions.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.