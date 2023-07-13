Advertisement
FTC probes ChatGPT over possible consumer harms

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at an event
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s company is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its wildly popular ChatGPT.
(Jon Gambrell / Associated Press)
By Helen LiStaff Writer 
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is demanding documents from OpenAI as part of a probe into whether the company’s conversational AI tool ChatGPT harms consumers, according to a report first published by the Washington Post.

The investigation reportedly will examine whether ChatGPT violates consumer protection laws for inadequately safeguarding users’ data.

FTC Chair Lina Khan, who was scheduled to testify before Congress Thursday, has been a vocal critic of the popular AI chatbot.

The probe comes after congressional hearings in May, during which OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman testified and called for more regulation and independent audits of artificial intelligence.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong ... we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said. “We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

In March, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a prominent tech ethics group filed a complaint with the FTC. The group requested an investigation into the fast-developing technology and called for a pause in the training of AI models for six months to “ensure the establishment of necessary guardrails to protect consumers, businesses, and the commercial marketplace.”

“What we need them to do is enjoin OpenAI to prevent further releases of GPT until adequate safeguards are available,” said Marc Rotenberg, the center’s leader and longtime privacy advocate.

Federal legislation surrounding artificial intelligence has lagged behind the technology’s production in Silicon Valley.

Helen Li

Helen Li is a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied international development. After working as a university teacher through the Princeton in Asia fellowship in China and Nepal, she pivoted to freelance journalism. Before joining The Times, she worked for Rest of World, where she served as a fact-checking intern and freelance contributor. During the 2020 elections, she worked remotely with a team of volunteers to produce “Fresh Off the Vote,” an explanatory podcast about Asian American civic engagement. Her multilingual writing focuses on youth activism, international affairs, labor, technology and identity. She aspires to learn more about the human experience through different forms of storytelling.

