Advertisement
Business

Google tentatively settles with California, 35 other states over alleged app store monopoly

The Google logo is displayed in front of an office
Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other agencies across the U.S. pertaining to allegations of search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior.
(Alastair Grant / Associated Press)
By FRANK BAJAK
Associated Press
Share

Thirty-six states, including California, and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of app distribution for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones.

The agreement, cited in a court filing late Tuesday by both sides, is subject to approval by the state attorneys general and the board of directors of Google’s parent company, the execution of an agreement and court approval.

Terms were not disclosed. The Utah attorney general’s office, the lead plaintiff, did not offer immediate comment, nor did Google.

Advertisement

“We don’t have a comment at this time,” Google spokesperson Peter Shottenfels said via email.

A trial date had been set for Nov. 6.

Google workers and local activists protested the annual Google Cloud Next conference convened at the Mascone Center in Downtown San Francisco on Tuesday. Workers are demanding that Google and Amazon cancel a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

Business

‘Google has no scruples.’ Employees protest Google Cloud conference over Israel military contract

Google workers and community activists protested Tuesday, demanding that Google and Amazon cancel Project Nimbus, a $1.2-billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

Aug. 29, 2023

The complaint filed in a Northern California federal court echoed similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games made against Google that is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Apple prevailed in a separate suit Epic filed against it over the separate app store it runs exclusively for iPhones, with a federal appeals court upholding in April its sole control of app distribution.

Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Justice Department and other government agencies across the U.S. focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior. Justice’s search-related case is set for trial on Sept. 12.

In November, Google settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million.

Advertisement

The Utah-led suit was among actions taken in recent years to try to curtail the enormous power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, which have built unprecedented digital empires by corraling consumers into services with minimal competitors.

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media by circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the iPhone maker. The concession announced late Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is part of a preliminary settlement of a nearly 2-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of iPhone app developers in the U.S. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Business

Apple notches another win in App Store battle with Epic Games

Apple won an appeals court ruling upholding its App Store’s policies in an antitrust challenge brought by Epic Games.

April 24, 2023

Like the Epic lawsuit, the states’ lawsuit focused primarily on the control Google exerts on its Play app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on the Android operating system. Those devices represent more than 80% of the worldwide smartphone market.

Although its app commissions are similar to Apple’s, Google has tried to distinguish itself by allowing consumers to download apps from other places than its Play store. Apple, by contrast, doesn’t allow iPhone users to install apps from any other outlet than its own store.

But the states’ lawsuit claimed that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choices is a sham. It contended Google has set up anticompetitive barriers to ensure it distributes more than 90% of the apps on Android devices — a market share that the attorneys general argued represented an illegal monopoly.

Lawsuits that the Mountain View, Calif.-based company is still fighting include a landmark case brought by the U.S. Justice Department in 2020 focused on alleged abuses of Google’s dominant search engine and its digital ad network, which generates some $100 billion in annual revenue for its corporate parent, Alphabet.

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Google has been abusing its online dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers. The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Opinion

Editorial: Time for an end to the freewheeling Big Tech era

Big Tech firms have become entrenched thanks to huge advantages of scale and more aggressive efforts by the platform operators to ward off rivals.

July 9, 2021

BusinessTechnology and the Internet

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement