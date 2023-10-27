GM, Stellantis match 25% pay hike in latest offer to autoworkers

The GM proposal reportedly also includes cost-of-living increases over the more-than-four-year contract, but the full agreement has not been finalized yet.

General Motors and Stellantis have each agreed to provide 25% wage increases to United Auto Workers members in their ongoing contract talks, matching the same offer by Ford Motor to end the six-week strike, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The GM proposal also includes cost-of-living increases over the more-than-four-year contract, according to two of the people, who were not authorized to speak about the negotiations. The full contract has not been finalized yet, and the two sides continue to discuss details, including how to handle temporary workers, the people said.

GM made the offer about 4 a.m. Friday, the people said. Talks broke up at 5 a.m. and resumed at 11 a.m. The automaker wants to finalize the deal Friday, the people said, though an announcement may not come until Sunday.

Any final agreement must be approved by union leadership and then voted on by the company’s union members, a process that could take weeks.

Stellantis is also still negotiating final portions of a tentative agreement with the union, according to one of the people.

The UAW strike began Sept. 15 and grew to include more than 45,000 workers from GM, Ford and Stellantis at eight assembly plants and 38 parts-distribution facilities in 22 states. The walkouts have cost the auto industry billions of dollars, and Ford’s deal with the UAW this week ramped up pressure on its Detroit rivals to wrap up their negotiations and get back to work.

Ford said Oct. 26 that the work stoppage had cost the company $1.3 billion. Earlier in the week, GM said its strike costs had reached $800 million. Both companies pulled their earnings guidance after the strike muddied their outlook for the year.

