Stellantis and General Motors recall vehicles over brake and wheel problems

A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 13, 2023.

Stellantis is recalling about 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. to fix a computer problem that can disable the antilock brakes and electronic stability control safety features.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs.

Separately, General Motors is recalling nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs with diesel engines because the rear wheels can lock up, increasing the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says in government recall documents posted on Wednesday that the SUVs may have a brake control computer that falsely reads brake pressure. The computer can disable the safety features, illuminate the brake lights and let a driver shift out of park without putting a foot on the brake pedal. That can cause unintended movement.

The documents say the company is still developing a repair. Owners will be notified by letter starting Thursday. People with questions can call Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403.

The same models were recalled in 2022 for a similar problem that did not address the brake light or antilock brake and electronic stability control issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in the documents that vehicles repaired in the 2022 recall will have to be fixed again.

Stellantis documents say the company had 533 warranty claims related to the problem as of Oct. 14, but it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The General Motors recall in the U.S. covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Also included are the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

Documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website say a transmission control valve can wear out over time. In rare cases it can fail and lock up the rear wheels. Drivers may notice harsh shifting before any wheel problems.

GM says in documents that dealers will install new transmission control software that will monitor the valve and detect excess wear 10,000 miles before the wheels lock up. If wear is detected, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear, preventing wheel lockup, which happens when the transmission downshifts from eighth gear.

GM will provide warranty coverage to fix transmissions that have a defective control valve.

Owners will be notified of the recall by letter on Dec. 9.

