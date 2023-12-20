Advertisement
Business

0% credit card offers can provide holiday relief — if used wisely

Black Friday shoppers are treated to festive decorations at South Coast Plaza
Much holiday spending ends up on credit cards, and cards with 0% interest can be helpful and may even come with a sign-up bonus. But you need to be smart about how you handle that debt.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By JAE BRATTON
Associated Press
Share

It’s hard to say what kills the holiday buzz more: Putting away the festive decorations or a mountain of credit card debt that swells with every interest charge.

But not all credit cards charge interest, at least for a time. If you lack cash on hand to buy all the holiday things, a 0% annual percentage rate card can help you finance those purchases and motivate you to pay them off before the 0% period ends.

These credit cards temporarily waive interest on purchases, some for as long as 21 months, making paying off debt more manageable. Also, some 0% APR cards have a sign-up bonus and earn rewards that can be used to pay down any holiday spending.

Advertisement

According to a 2023 survey from NerdWallet, 20% of Americans say that introductory APR would be among one of the most important factors if they were choosing a new credit card to apply for.

Here are four tips that can help you maximize the value of a 0% APR credit card and avoid a never-ending cycle of debt.

The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. After years of paying low rates for savers, banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Moving your savings around by opening a new account and closing an old one can seem like a hassle, but it's a use of time that can pay off. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Business

Why those great deals banks are offering might be less lucrative than they appear

Banks are offering all kinds of incentives to get your money. Here’s what to look for in the fine print.

Nov. 5, 2023

Make monthly payments on time

A credit card’s 0% APR period refers to the number of months the issuer won’t charge interest, not the months you won’t have to make payments.

Cardholders must make payments toward their credit card balances to keep any introductory APR offer. Miss a payment or make a late payment, and the issuer could revoke the intro APR and begin to charge a high penalty interest rate, which could be almost 30%.

“Late payments could also affect your credit score,” said Melissa Mazard, an accredited financial counselor based in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

To consistently make on-time payments, set up alerts to remind you when the credit card bill is due or put your bill on autopay.

Grocery workers help a costumer at a cash register in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Business

Here’s how to budget your money using the 50/30/20 rule

The 50/30/20 budget was popularized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her daughter Amelia Warren Tyagi in their book, “All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.”

April 23, 2023

Don’t confuse deferred interest with 0% APR

When shopping for a 0% APR card, be mindful of the distinction between a 0% APR offer and deferred interest. Intro APR periods are preferable because cardholders have a guaranteed reprieve from interest charges, so long as they make on-time payments.

As credit card interest rates are notoriously high — the average APR for credit cards that incurred interest was 22.77% as of August , according to the Federal Reserve — a 0% offer can be a true money-saver.

Deferred interest can also save cardholders money — or not. With a deferred interest offer, interest won’t be charged for a specific period of time, such as six months.

If you pay off the entire balance by the end of the term, you won’t owe anything in interest. However, if any part of the original balance remains when the deferred interest period ends — or if you make a single late payment — you’ll owe all of the interest that accrued since the original charge was made.

Ultimately, deferred interest and 0% APR can produce the same desirable outcome, but the safer option, if you can qualify, is a card with 0% intro APR.

File - Credit card logos are displayed on a business's door, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. As the Federal Reserve considers whether to raise interest rates again, credit card debt is already at record highs, and more people are carrying debt month to month. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Business

Why debt settlement companies are the wrong way to deal with high credit card debt

Most people who struggle with credit card debt would be better off filing bankruptcy or using a credit counseling service’s debt management program.

Dec. 3, 2023

Have a debt payoff plan

Whether you end up using a 0% APR card or one with deferred interest, have a plan for spending and for paying off that debt.

“When you don’t have a plan, you might run wild with your spending,” Mazard said. “Move into the season with intention and consciousness, so you’re not left with stress come January.”

Begin by determining a holiday budget. Remember to account for expenses in addition to gifts such as greeting cards, activities, decor, travel and giving. Once you’ve decided on a number, you can set spending alerts on your credit card to notify you when you’ve hit the top of your budget.

Ideally, the amount you budgeted will be equal to, or less than, what you actually spent. Whatever the number is, you’ll need a plan for paying off the credit card. Remember to factor any intro APR or deferred interest periods into your debt payoff schedule.

“Know when the 0% period ends,” Mazard said, referring to any intro APR offer your credit card might have. “Add that date to your calendar and try to get that balance to zero by then.”

For example, if you spend $2,000 on a card with a 15-month 0% APR period, you’ll have to pay $133.33 each month to zero out the balance before the promotional APR ends.

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment is an effective tool to recoup unpaid loans, private collection agencies enlisted by the Education Department took in over $841.6 million via wage garnishment in the 2018 fiscal year, but it inflicts serious financial strain on borrowers who are already struggling. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Business

Stop judging that overspending friend

Dear Liz: My friend is not good with money. He has always lived above his means.

March 10, 2019

Avoid overspending

A 0% intro APR card is a legitimate tool for (temporarily) dodging interest. What it’s not: a license for no-holds-barred spending.

Overspending can quickly negate any savings gained from a 0% APR offer. Spending on a card can feel less real than handing over cash, and it can be tempting to overspend. Mazard recommends taking the credit card out of any physical and digital wallets and removing it as a payment method on shopping websites.

“Don’t only think about today and the holidays,” she said. “Think about when the holidays end and those bills start coming through.”

Bratton writes for personal finance site NerdWallet. This article was distributed by the Associated Press.

BusinessAdvice, Resources & Guides

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement