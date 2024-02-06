Boeing 737 Max 9 plane that lost door plug was missing bolts, NTSB says
The Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane that made an emergency landing last month after its door plug blew out in midair was missing four bolts that would have prevented the panel from moving upward, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
As part of the NTSB’s investigation, the agency found that the “absence of contact damage or deformation” around holes associated with vertical movement bolts indicate that four bolts “that prevent upward movement” of the door panel were missing before the panel moved upward off the stop pads, according to the report.
The NTSB said its investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was traveling from Portland International Airport to Ontario, is ongoing.
