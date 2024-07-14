Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing slightly, but grocery prices are still high — up 21% on average since inflation started to surge more than three years ago.

“When inflation rises, it reduces people’s ability to afford groceries by increasing the overall cost of goods,” said Cassandra Happe, analyst for WalletHub.

Unlike with some items, you can’t just stop buying groceries when they get pricey. There’s nothing you can do about inflation, but you can find ways to save on groceries so they don’t heavily affect your wallet or your eating habits. These include using coupons, budgeting and buying in bulk.

Advertisement

Here are some expert tips for saving on groceries:

Try coupons

Kiersten Torok started using coupons when she was in high school after her parents lost their jobs during the 2008 recession. She began relying on them even more in 2020 when she lost her own job during the pandemic. Now she’s using her social media platform to help others learn how to save.

“When times like these come up, coupons are a necessity for so many Americans,” said Torok, known on Instagram and TikTok as Torok Coupon Hunter.

Many might think that using coupons means cutting them out of a magazine. While you can do that, there are easier ways to get the discounts. Many stores, such as Walmart and Target, have coupons on their apps.

“All you have to do is scan an item in a store, the coupons pop up on your app and then they automatically apply in the register,” Torok said. “It’s become much more streamlined.”

One of Torok’s coupon golden rules is: Never pay for toothpaste — there’s always a combination of coupons and offers available. For anyone who wants to try couponing, Torok recommends that you first start using them at your favorite store and never buy things you don’t need, even if there’s a big discount.

Apps such as Flipp, which lets you browse for coupons from all major grocery stores, and Ibotta, which gives you cash back for using coupons, can make your journey with couponing easier.

Advertisement

Track current spending

Making a budget is a key to keeping grocery spending under control, and the first step is to track how much you’re paying. Start by reviewing how much you spent the last few times you went grocery shopping, said David Brindley, deputy editor for AARP Bulletin.

If you don’t keep receipts from grocery runs, try looking at your bank account statement and adding up the grocery charges. Once you know how much you spend on groceries, set a goal; for example, staying within a specific budget or reducing your expenses.

Review what you already have

You need a plan, but before you make one, ensure you know what you have in your fridge and your pantry. Sarah Schweisthal, a personal finance expert and social media manager at budgeting app YNAB, recommends taking everything out and making an inventory so you don’t buy duplicates of things you have.

Brindley also suggests planning to cook multiple meals with similar ingredients, which saves money and cuts down on food waste.

Make a plan

Once you’ve tracked your spending and inventoried what you have, the next step is to make a plan. Write down the items you’re looking to buy and your estimated cost, making sure you stay on budget. Meal planning for the week or month can be a good way to stay on top of your spending, Schweisthal said.

Going up and down the aisles can sometimes make you crave things that you haven’t planned for, such as a snack or a new dish. If you foresee that it’ll be hard for you to stick to your list, include some flexibility in your plan, such as allotting a specific amount to buy snacks or a random item you see at the checkout line.

Advertisement

“I think having flexibility in a plan actually helps you stick to it more,” Schweisthal said.

Making a plan can be as simple as writing down a list on paper or in your phone’s notes app. Or you can use apps that specifically help you with meal planning, such as AnyList or Mealime.

Shop online

If you tend to wander off your grocery list because every time you go to the store you buy things you don’t need, shopping online and picking up curbside is a good work-around.

“I 100% recommend sitting down Sunday morning and just looking at the stores and comparing the items you need for the week, especially with things you can get for curbside pickup,” Torok said.

If you buy your groceries from multiple stores because each has better prices on some items, ordering ahead can also save time.

Involve your family in saving

If you are in charge of buying groceries for your entire family, it can be beneficial to include members in your grocery budgeting routine. For Torok, this has meant teaching her children how to scan coupons while they shop.

Advertisement

Since buying in bulk can be very cost-effective, Brindley also recommends that you team up with a friend or a family member to get specific items in large amounts and share the discount.

Food-sharing apps

Lastly, you can save money by using food-sharing apps such as Olio, which connects people around their community to share extra grocery items, and Too Good to Go, where you can buy surplus food at a discount.

Morga writes for the Associated Press.