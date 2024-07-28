Money Talk: An inheritance sounds great, but what will it mean for my free meds?

An inheritance promises to lift the recipient out of poverty. But the money would make them ineligible for free health care. What to do?

Dear Liz: I live on Social Security alone, which puts me at the poverty level. The state pays for medical and dental premiums, so I have no copay for doctor visits or prescriptions. I was just notified that I was left $175,000. If this shows up in my bank account, I will lose all the medical benefits I’m receiving. My medications total $80,000 a year. I’d like to at least have some access to the funds to make some home repairs that I’ve needed for 20 years and to prepay my future funeral expenses.

Answer: Inheritances can wreak havoc with government benefits such as Medicaid (called Medi-Cal in California), which have strict income and asset limits. But you may have options to put the money in trust, says Jennifer Sawday, an estate planning attorney in Long Beach. Consult a special needs trust planning attorney for details.

When landlords move in to an old rental, are tax breaks part of the deal?

Dear Liz: My husband and I bought a single-family home as a rental property in 1988. We paid $135,000. The tenants moved out in February and we are doing major upgrades now. If we moved into the property and sold it after two years, would the first $500,000 of gain be excluded from income tax? The property is under our family trust and our two daughters are successor co-trustees.

Answer: Generally speaking, a former rental property can qualify for the home sale exclusion as long as the owners claim it as their primary residence for at least two of the five years before the sale.

The home could still be subject to depreciation recapture, however, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. You probably deducted depreciation on the rental over the years — basically reflecting the wear and tear on the property. The IRS typically requires that tax break to be paid back when the property is sold. You won’t be able to exclude the part of the gain that’s equal to any depreciation deduction allowed or taken after May 6, 1997, Luscombe says.

If your trust is a revocable living trust, which is designed to avoid probate, your ability to take the home sale exclusion won’t be affected. Other types of revocable trusts may require the home to be taken out of the trust before it’s sold, Luscombe says. If it’s an irrevocable trust, the sale of the home generally would not qualify for the home sale exclusion, he says.

You should discuss this with a tax expert before proceeding, and consider reviewing other options for reducing taxes. For example, if you kept this home until death and bequeathed it to your heirs, there probably wouldn’t be any tax on the appreciation that occurred during your lifetimes.

Co-owned credit cards are great ... if you can find them.

Dear Liz: Recently you recommended that both spouses have a credit card on which they are the primary account holder. Another option is for the spouse to apply to be a co-owner of their current credit cards. This worked for me when my husband passed away five years ago. The bank canceled his access, but left mine intact.

Answer: Few credit card issuers offer joint accounts these days. Most are set up so one person is the primary account holder, with the option of adding other people as authorized users. That’s why it’s important to make sure each spouse is the primary account holder on at least one card because the authorized user’s access will probably end when the primary account holder dies.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.