30 tons of Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings recalled for possible contamination

The maker of Trader Joe’s frozen Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings has recalled the product because it “may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

On your next Trader Joe’s run, you can skip the steamed chicken soup dumplings.

More than 61,000 pounds of the grocer’s frozen Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings have been recalled this week because of a possible extra ingredient: bits of plastic from someone’s pen.

On March 2, Beaumont-based CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp. recalled the product, stating it “may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

The dumplings in question were made on Dec. 7, 2023, and are packaged in 6-ounce boxes with plastic trays containing six dumplings.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the possible contamination was discovered after consumers complained about dumplings with hard plastic in them.

Advertisement

There haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions or injury caused by these products, according to the USDA. Nevertheless, the agency urges consumers who already have the product in their freezers to throw it out or return it to the grocery store.

The products subject to recall have the number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact CJ Foods at (800) 544-6855.

The announcement comes just one month after Trader Joe’s and other grocers pulled products containing cotija cheese made by Rizo-López Foods in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall of dairy items that were possibly contaminated with listeria.

Trader Joe’s items pulled from shelves included chicken enchiladas verde, cilantro salad dressing and Southwest salad.