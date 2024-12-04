All raw milk from Fresno dairy farm will be cleared from store shelves; cows have bird flu

Raw Farm’s raw milk is set to be removed from stores.

After two limited recalls, all raw milk and cream from a Fresno-based dairy farm must be removed from store shelves. The cows at Raw Farm are infected with H5N1 bird flu, state officials say.

The recall, which is voluntary, encompasses all milk and cream products not included in the recalls announced last month, officials said in a statement Tuesday night.

State officials quarantined the Raw Farm dairy herds — which are in Fresno and outside Hanford — Thursday and suspended future sales.

This new recall is meant to remove all products remaining on store shelves.

Public health officials identified the H5N1 virus in retail raw milk samples on Nov. 21 and Nov. 27. Further testing of Raw Farm’s bulk milk storage and bottling facility showed more of the virus.

The recall applies only to raw whole milk and cream. However, the state is urging consumers to avoid other raw milk products, including cheese and kefir, as well as raw milk pet food products, including “raw milk pet food topper” and “pet food kefir.”

The state’s Department of Food and Agriculture has placed the farm under quarantine and has suspended distribution of any raw milk product produced on or after Nov. 27.

No human bird flu cases have yet been associated with raw milk products from Raw Farm.

State health officials warn that drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk infected with H5N1 could lead to illness.

“In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection,” state officials said in a statement.

Symptoms of bird flu infection include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

“Anyone who has consumed these specific products and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department,” the statement said.

