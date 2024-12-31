Trader Joe’s to open three new L.A. stores in 2025

The Trader Joe’s in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery chain known for its unique original products and affordable prices, will open three new stores in Los Angeles next year.

According to the company’s website, the new locations will be in Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley.

The website lists the planned addresses for each storefront but does not specify when they will open. A Trader Joe’s spokesperson confirmed to Nexstar Media Group that the new locations are expected to open next year.

The chain intends to open at least nine other stores in 2025, including in Seattle and New York, as part of a nationwide expansion.

Earlier this year, the company confirmed it would open eight new store locations in Southern California, including in South Pasadena, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Santa Clarita, Ladera Ranch, Murrieta, Poway and Santee.

The rate of openings “is faster than it’s been in the last few years,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told The Times in May.

Trader Joe’s opened its first location in Pasadena in 1967 and remains headquartered in Monrovia.

The chain has gained a cult-like following for its branded merchandise, wide array of frozen options and well-priced produce.

The privately held company operates more than 540 locations in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s could not be immediately reached for comment.

Here are the new locations coming to SoCal:

