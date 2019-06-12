Bird buys Scoot — and a back door into San Francisco’s rental scooter market

Santa Monica’s Bird Rides Inc. acquired the San Francisco electric scooter company Scoot for an undisclosed sum Wednesday.
The deal marks the first major step toward consolidation in the burgeoning scooter rental sector. For Bird, it represents a chance to relaunch its service in the traffic-clogged seat of the tech industry.
San Francisco-based Scoot was one of only two companies given permits to operate in the city by the Municipal Transportation Authority last August, in what amounted to a regulatory snub for Bird and Lime, the two largest scooter companies in operation.
Now, pending approval by the same agency to continue operating under new ownership, Bird has found a way to buy its way back in — though it remains to be seen whether any scooter company can figure out a path to profitability, given the difficulties of operating a fleet of expensive, breakable vehicles.
Scoot, which operates in San Francisco, Madrid and Santiago, Chile, will continue operating under the same name.
“We are thrilled to welcome Scoot to the Bird ecosystem and look forward to working with the Scoot team as we further scale our complementary missions — to replace car trips with micro-mobility options for all,” Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird, said in a statement. “Together we will make a bigger impact on our riders’ daily lives and the cities we serve.”