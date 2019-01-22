Europe’s antitrust cop lays groundwork for more scrutiny of tech giants

Vestager, whose party was founded by her great-grandfather, was Denmark’s deputy prime minister and economy minister before taking up her post in Brussels in late 2014. She reportedly keeps a sculpture of a hand with an extended middle finger in her office, a gift from a Danish trade union angered by her welfare cuts. She is said to be one of the inspirations for the lead character in the Danish TV show “Borgen,” about an ambitious minor politician trying to become the country’s first female prime minister.