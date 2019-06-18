Facebook's new Libra could bring cryptocurrency to the masses

In the wealthier countries where Facebook already earns most of its revenue in the form of advertising dollars, this presents another opportunity for consumers to spend time in the Facebook ecosystem — and if buying and selling is more seamless, it could make the company’s targeted ads even more valuable to advertisers. In the developing world, where Facebook is looking for user growth and advertising is less lucrative, Libra could be the feature that first attracts a new segment of users looking for a stable, low-cost and smartphone-native international banking option.