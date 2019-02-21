Pinterest blocks vaccine-related searches as it gears up for IPO

Medical professionals and lawmakers have been pressuring companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to take action against anti-vaccination content in the name of public safety. But although these companies agree they have a responsibility to protect the public, finding solutions that tread the line between safety and censorship has proved to be a complex challenge. As most companies have taken a more hands-off approach to the problem, citing free speech issues, Pinterest’s tactic of banning all vaccine-related content from search results stands out as a radical alternative, one that makes it tougher for users to find accurate information about vaccinations even as the company seeks to protect them.