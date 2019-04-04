Snap rolls out Snapchat social games and announces new shows

After a dark year, Snap Inc. is letting in some light.
Evan Spiegel, Snap’s famously private 28-year-old co-founder and chief executive, took to the stage Thursday to deliver a keynote speech and announce a new suite of products for the company’s disappearing-message app Snapchat — including a major new social gaming platform and an extension of its core products into partner apps.
That’s standard procedure for most tech companies. But it marks a first for Snap.
Spiegel used the opportunity to draw a bright line between Snap and the rest of the tech industry.
“Our camera lets the natural light of the world penetrate the darkness of the internet,” he said at Snap’s “partner summit” event in West Hollywood. “The internet started as a military research project — it’s just not our natural habitat.”
Twitter Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google (which owns YouTube), and Facebook Inc. (which owns Instagram) have in the last year been plagued by high-profile scandals over user privacy and destabilizing effects on society and democracy.
Following a disastrous redesign of Snapchat in early 2018, Snap has had its own annus horribilis, marked by executive churn, slipping user growth and a roller-coaster stock price.
But with a stabilized user base of 186 million daily active users (according to the Los Angeles company’s own metrics, 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds in America use Snapchat) and a longstanding emphasis on user privacy, the company is betting that it can regain its footing and move toward profitability by positioning itself as the safe, fun social network for its core users.
“On Snapchat, you’re free to be you, with your real friends,” Spiegel said Thursday. “As we use the internet more and more in our daily lives, we need a way to make it a bit more human.”
He also made Snap’s competition with Facebook — which secured nemesis status after cloning Snap’s popular Stories feature for Instagram in 2016 — more explicit, claiming that Snap’s advertising reaches more users in the 13-to-24 demographic than Facebook’s or Instagram’s, both in the United States and in the U.K., France, Canada and Australia.
The premise that users value private, ephemeral messaging and intimate social experiences more than the overwhelming scrum of Facebook’s news feed or Instagram’s brand- and influencer-heavy lineup was recently supported by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who announced last month that Facebook’s own products would be shifting in that direction.
After Spiegel’s keynote, Snap executives announced a string of new features and products focused on deepening existing users’ engagement with Snapchat, rather than bringing in huge numbers of new users (which the company believes is most likely to come from untapped overseas markets).
The company added 10 new shows to its Originals lineup of scripted and nonfiction video, many of which play with the first-person vertical video format native to the app. “2 Sides,” for instance, presents a wrenching teenage breakup as a split screen showing each side of the relationship. “Dead of Night” shows the main character navigating a zombie apocalypse from the point of view of the character’s phone camera. On the nonfiction front, Snap partnered with author, professor and filmmaker MK Asante to produce “While Black,” a docuseries on race in America.
But the biggest announcement of the day — a major new games platform within Snap — marked a turn away from the camera, focusing instead on making Snapchat’s private social aspect more fun.
“We wanted to build something that makes us feel like we’re playing a board game with family over a long holiday weekend,” said Will Wu, Snap’s director of product. “Something that makes us feel like we’re sitting with friends, controllers in hand, looking at the same screen.”
The marquee title in the lineup is “Bitmoji Party,” which allows users to compete in wacky mini games against their friends, with avatars that are digital versions of themselves.
The games are integrated into Snap’s existing structure for group chats — the same way they get a notification that a friend has sent a new message to the chat, users get a notification that a friend has started a game, and anyone who’s free can pile in.
Once “Bitmoji Party” is started, one player gets designated the game master, and players drop into different game modes like “Pool Party,” where the game master controls a giant slingshot that throws pool toys the other players try to dodge, and “Zombie Escape,” where one player begins as the infected brain-muncher who tries to catch the other players (who join the zombie team as they succumb).
For the five other launch titles, Snap partnered with outside game studios. In “Alphabear Hustle,” from Spry Fox, players rush around as small bears carrying letters to spell out words and can then use points to build a personal bear village. The surreal “Snake Squad,” from Game Closure, adds a Snap spin to the classic snake game, putting users’ bitmoji faces on top of ever-extending snakes that wind through spacey worlds before crashing into other players.
And Zynga, of “Farmville” fame, made a cartoonish battle royale game called “Tiny Royale.”
“Farmville” was one of Facebook’s early successes in social gaming, from the early era when the social media giant opened up its platform to any third-party developer with an idea. This led to an explosion in Facebook-embedded content and time spent on the social network, boosting ad revenue, but also opening users up to shady privacy policies and data usage.
Snap took a very different approach, hand-picking partners to work with and building the new games directly into the Snapchat app.
It also came up with a mechanism to defuse one of the worst dynamics of online gaming. Users can play solo, fighting against bots or total strangers, depending on the game in question. But in a game with strangers, players can’t communicate with anyone who isn’t a friend (or at least looped into the same group chat).
Multiplayer online games — and internet communities writ large — have always struggled to deal with the problems that arise when anonymous users occupy a digital space and can harass fellow players or spew foul language. By shutting off the line of communication between strangers, Snap hopes its games can avoid this toxicity and encourage users to mostly play with friends.
For the moment, Snap has eschewed the in-game purchase model that has brought in billions of dollars for popular free-to-play games such as “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends,” where players shell out to buy costume upgrades and unlock dances for their avatars. Instead, the game platform presents players with the option to watch ads — in the same six-second uninterruptible format that Snap deploys across its platform — in exchange for game coins (whose use changes depending on the game).