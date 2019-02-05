Snapchat halts decline in users; stock surges in after-hours trading

Snap Inc. has been facing crumbling investor confidence for months, following repeated reports of a decline in the number of users and a series of high-profile executive departures.
But in its fourth-quarter earnings statement, released Tuesday, the company behind Snapchat showed some signs a turnaround might be coming soon.
Snap posted no change in its user base of 186 million daily Snapchatters in the last quarter of 2018, putting a stop to the downward trend in user numbers that had plagued it over the course of the year. The dip was widely ascribed to an unpopular redesign of the Venice firm’s disappearing-video app in early 2018 and a long delay in updating the company’s Android offering.
Steadily increasing revenue shows that the company is managing to more effectively monetize the users that are remaining on the platform. Snap brought in $390 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from $297 million in the last quarter and $262 million in the quarter before that. The company is not yet profitable, though losses fell from $325 million last quarter to $192 million this quarter.
Snapchat’s shrinking user numbers, combined with its loss of top executives and a looming Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into whether the company misled investors on the question of competition from Facebook’s Instagram service, had shaken investor confidence in the company.
Snap stock, which debuted at $27.09 per share at its March 2017 initial public offering, has lost nearly half its value in the last year. But in the minutes following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, its stock spiked 15% to $8.09 in after-market trading.