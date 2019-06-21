Walmart and Amazon want to see inside your house. Should you let them?

Amazon has a standing policy of responding to legal demands from law enforcement, which often come with gag orders preventing the company from informing its customers that their data are being turned over. According to its latest transparency report, the company gives at least some of the data requested to law enforcement in more than 75% of cases. Amazon has been subpoenaed for recordings made by its smart devices in the past. In late 2018, it was ordered by a judge in New Hampshire to turn over Echo recordings, but it’s unclear whether the company complied.