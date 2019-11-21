Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Technology

After a two-hour outage, Netflix is back up

Netflix
A Netflix customer in Palo Alto.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 21, 2019
8:18 AM
NEW YORK — 

Netflix experienced a brief outage Thursday.

The problems at the TV and movie streaming site started a little before 9 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 1,100 reports of problems at 9:30. By 10:30 a.m. reports of outages had declined.

Netflix said some of its subscribers were unable to use Netflix for about two hours, but the problem has been fixed. It did not say what caused the problem or how widespread it was.

Technology
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
