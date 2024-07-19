Headaches at LAX, other airports as global tech outage cancels flights, strands passengers

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport sleep in a jetway for a delayed United Airlines flight to Dulles International Airport due to a widespread global outage early Friday in Los Angeles.

A massive globe technology outage has interrupted air travel at Los Angeles International Airport and other California airports, one of many impacts facing the world Friday.

“We urge passengers to please check your flight status with your airline prior to heading to the airport,” the LAX Airport account on X , formerly known as Twitter, posted Friday morning.

San Francisco International Airport also reported numerous delayed flights.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

The company’s president and chief executive, George Kurtz, posted a message on X Friday morning saying the issue was not a cyberattack and has been fixed.

But in the interim, the defect rippled across technology worldwide.

There were reports that some airports were beginning to restart service but it was unclear when things would get back to normal.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Delta representative took to the intercom at LAX to tell passengers that the airport was still allowing planes to land, but that for the time being all flights were grounded. He advised those travelers who are from L.A. to “go home” and check for updates on the company’s app or website.

He added that the company’s system was completely shut down, saying the resulting crippling of flight operations was “worse than 9/11.”

About half an hour later, another representative at the same gate — a flight headed to Minneapolis — announced that they were starting the preboarding process. Applause erupted.

Passengers reported waits of up to two hours to get through security into Terminal 2, as many people whose flights were canceled were instructed to retrieve their baggage before trying to rebook their flight.

Outside were dozens of planes on the tarmac with nowhere to go.

Dozens of Delta flights were canceled the night before, with each announcement eliciting a collective groan from the crowd. Some passengers had waited through several hourlong delays.

By 6 a.m. Friday, Delta, American and United airlines posted messages to X saying some flights were delayed and travel waivers were being issued so customers could change flights. Each airline Friday morning said their services had been restored and data on the flight tracking website, FlightAware, reported 41 cancellations out of the airport in the last 24 hours.

The impact went beyond aviation.

KGO-TV, the ABC station in San Francisco, said “due to software issues that’s affecting ABC stations and other companies worldwide, we couldn’t go on air as scheduled for our 11 p.m. newscast.”

Britain’s National Health Service said the outage caused problems at most doctors’ offices across England. Some hospitals in northern Germany canceled all elective surgery scheduled for Friday, but emergency care was unaffected.

In South Africa, at least one major bank said it was experiencing nationwide service disruptions as customers reported they were unable to make payments using their bank cards in stores. The New Zealand banks ASB and Kiwibank said their services were down as well.

Associated Press contributed to this report.