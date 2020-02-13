Judge halts Microsoft work on cloud contract after Amazon suit

A federal judge temporarily blocked Microsoft Corp. from working on a $10 billion Pentagon cloud-computing contract after Amazon.com Inc. asked for the delay as it challenges the validity of the award over allegations that President Donald Trump interfered.

The government can’t proceed with implementing the contract “until further order of the court,” according to the decision by Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith. The judge’s full opinion was posted under seal.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw said the company was “disappointed” in the ruling and reiterated that the Pentagon’s procurement process was fair.

“We believe that we will ultimately be able to move forward with the work to make sure those who serve our country can access the new technology they urgently require,” he said.

Advertisement

Microsoft shares fell as much as 1% to a low of $182.87 after the report. Amazon shares, which had been in negative territory, rose less than 1%.

Microsoft in October won the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud contract, estimated to be worth as much as $10 billion over a decade. Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing division, filed a lawsuit in November alleging the Defense Department failed to fairly judge its bid for the contract because Trump viewed Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos as his “political enemy.”

Amazon earlier asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to allow it to question Trump and top Pentagon leaders about their role in awarding the contract to Microsoft. Amazon is seeking evidence to show political interference cost the company the cloud deal. Among the leaders Amazon seeks to depose are Trump, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer.