Amazon unit’s VP resigns over firings of coronavirus ‘whistleblowers’

A vice president in Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud computing division has resigned in protest over the company’s firing of staffers who brought attention to coronavirus concerns among its warehouse workers.

Tim Bray, who worked at Amazon Web Services, said Monday that he had stepped down from his role as vice president and distinguished engineer after having “escalated [concerns] through the proper channels and by the book.”

“I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19,” he said in an open letter on his website.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bray’s public resignation is the latest protest to rock Amazon, a world leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing.

Ferocious demand for online shopping during the pandemic has prompted the company to hire 175,000 new warehouse workers in just under two months, but Amazon has been accused of putting employees in danger by not slowing down the pace of their work or providing them with adequate protective equipment.

Surging sales have also come at a high cost. Last week the company warned that it expected to spend $4 billion on coronavirus-related charges in the second quarter of the year.

But many still argue that the company has not done enough. In Italy, workers have gone on strike at several distribution centers in the north of the country, protesting what they described as unsafe working conditions and lack of information about infected colleagues.

Just over a week ago, the French government ordered Amazon to ship only “essential” items until the company could ensure sufficient health and safety measures were introduced in warehouses.

In the United States, Amazon has fired several workers who were behind protests and walkouts organized to draw attention to concerns over staff safety.

Chris Smalls, who in March organized a walkout at an Amazon fulfillment center in New York, was fired by Amazon for what the company described as “violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk.”

The company has since also laid off white-collar office workers who have voiced concerns about their roughly 1 million colleagues working in Amazon warehouses.

Bray has contributed to the development of several well-used technology standards including the markup language XML. In his note, he said user experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who were members of an internal climate change activist group, were fired after organizing a video call featuring warehouse workers from around the world, including “guest activist Naomi Klein.”

“The justifications [for their dismissal] were laughable; it was clear to any reasonable observer that they were turfed for whistleblowing,” Bray said.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of international federation UNI Global Union, said criticism of Amazon’s treatment of workers in its warehouses was affecting the company’s ability to retain tech talent.

“Many people came to Amazon to make the world a better place, and now you see top leaders saying that the company does not share that mission,” she said.

In his open letter, Bray contrasted the working conditions between warehouse workers who “are getting weaker with mass unemployment and [in the U.S.] job-linked health insurance” and employees working at Amazon’s offices.

Amazon Web Services, he said, “is a different story. … Its workers have power. The average pay is very high, and anyone who’s unhappy can walk across the street and get another job paying the same or better.”

