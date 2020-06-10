Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Technology

Zoom shut down U.S. activists’ account after Tiananmen commemoration, citing Chinese law

Employees reacts as public stock trading on Zoom Video Communications Inc. begins on April 18, 2019.
Employees reacts on Wall Street as public stock trading on Zoom Video Communications Inc. begins on April 18, 2019.
(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
By Suhauna HussainStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
3:17 PM
Share

Zoom, the videoconferencing technology provider, has acknowledged it shut down the account of a group of prominent Chinese activists based in the U.S. after they held an event on the platform honoring the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Zhou Fengsuo, founder of U.S. based nonprofit Humanitarian China, held the event on a paid Zoom account associated with Humanitarian China on May 31, according to Axios, which first reported the account suspension.

Zhou was a student leader of the historic Tiananmen protests. About 250 people joined the event, including other protest organizers and parents of protesters killed, according to Axios. Following the event, on June 7, the account associated with Humanitarian China displayed a notice saying it had been shut down.

Asked about the suspension, a Zoom spokesperson provided a statement by email: “Just like any global company, we must comply with applicable laws in the jurisdictions where we operate. When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws. We aim to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local law and continuously review and improve our process on these matters.”

Advertisement

Zoom said Wednesday afternoon it had reactivated the U.S.-based account. Humanitarian China could not immediately be reached for comment.

TechnologyBusiness
Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement