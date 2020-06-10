Zoom shut down U.S. activists’ account after Tiananmen commemoration, citing Chinese law

Zoom, the videoconferencing technology provider, has acknowledged it shut down the account of a group of prominent Chinese activists based in the U.S. after they held an event on the platform honoring the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Zhou Fengsuo, founder of U.S. based nonprofit Humanitarian China, held the event on a paid Zoom account associated with Humanitarian China on May 31, according to Axios, which first reported the account suspension.

Zhou was a student leader of the historic Tiananmen protests. About 250 people joined the event, including other protest organizers and parents of protesters killed, according to Axios. Following the event, on June 7, the account associated with Humanitarian China displayed a notice saying it had been shut down.

Asked about the suspension, a Zoom spokesperson provided a statement by email: “Just like any global company, we must comply with applicable laws in the jurisdictions where we operate. When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws. We aim to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local law and continuously review and improve our process on these matters.”

Zoom said Wednesday afternoon it had reactivated the U.S.-based account. Humanitarian China could not immediately be reached for comment.

