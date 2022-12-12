Advertisement
Technology and the Internet

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after U.S. authorities file criminal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried, seen here in an interview on “Good Morning America,” will face extradition to the U.S. and criminal prosecution over his role in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
(Associated Press)
By Katanga Johnson
Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder and former head of digital-asset exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday.

Bankman-Fried’s detention followed a notification from the U.S. that it had filed criminal charges against him, the Bahamas attorney general said in a statement. Authorities in both countries had been probing his involvement in the company’s collapse last month.

In a statement, U.S. Atty. for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said the arrest was made at the request of the American government.

More than 100 FTX-related entities filed for U.S. bankruptcy protections on Nov. 11. The firm and Bankman-Fried are facing investigations in the U.S. and the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered, into a range of possible misconduct. One key inquiry concerns whether customer funds were lent out to trading firm Alameda Research, which he also founded.

In media interviews since FTX’s collapse, Bankman-Fried has admitted to major managerial missteps but has also asserted that he never tried to commit fraud or break the law.

In his remarks prepared for a U.S. House hearing where Bankman-Fried was scheduled to appear Tuesday, Bankman-Fried offered a blunt assessment of his plight.

“I would like to start by formally stating under oath: I F—ed up,” he said in the remarks obtained by Bloomberg News.

