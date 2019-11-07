6 Images
101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus, who died in Borderline shooting
Sgt. Ron Helus was among the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill last year. He was killed in the shootout.
Sgt. Ron Helus’ son Jordan and wife Karen appear with Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub at a ceremony to dedicate a 3.4-mile section of the 101 Freeway as the Sgt. Ron Helus Memorial Highway. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Helus, right, hugs Carol Smith, 77, whose grandson Blake Dingman, 21, was killed in the massacre at Borderline Bar & Grill. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jordan and Karen Helus unveil a replica of the sign dedicating the 101 Freeway between Hampshire Road and Lynn Road as the Sgt. Ron Helus Memorial Highway. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Helus speaks with Ken Dunham, whose son Jake Dunham, 21, was among those killed at Borderline Bar & Grill. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A sign on the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks honors Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed responding to the scene of the Borderline shooting. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), left, hugs Lorrie Dingman, whose son Blake Dingman, 21, was killed in the attack at Borderline Bar & Grill last year. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
