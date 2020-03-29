19 Images
Beaches and parks are closed, here’s what happened today
An unidentified worker with Absolute Intl. Security, lets people know that the Strand in Hermosa Beach is closed. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A drone’s view of Hermosa Beach as the Strand walking path and all beaches of Los Angeles county are closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A man works out in Santa Monica even as all beaches and beach paths of Los Angeles county are closed. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A drone’s view of surfers off Venice during the first morning of closures of all beaches of Los Angeles county. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
More than 100 recreational vehicles are parked in a lot at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles, and are being used to house people who have tested positive or have symptions of the coronavirus. Many of the camp’s patients are homeless. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Shauna Jin, of Los Angeles, with dog Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss, of Los Angeles, at the front entrance of Runyun Canyon Park Saturday. They were turned away beause the park was closed. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Westchester resident Eddie Fonseca walks dogs on the center median along San Vicente Blvd. in the midst of coronavirus-related closures in Santa Monica. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Dozens of people were out on the center median along San Vicente Blvd. in the midst of coronavirus-related closures in Santa Monica. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a face mask walks along the bike path in Santa Monica. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Surfers head to the water in Venice Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A couple find plenty of social distancing for a walk in the surf at Ratner Beach in Pacific Palisades Saturday. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A young man heads to the water in Venice Beach, despite all beaches and beach paths of Los Angeles county are closed. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
An unidentified worker with Absolute Intl. Security, walks The Strand, while providing security for the Hermosa Beach Police Department in closing off The Strand. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Marcos Ayala with Absolute Intl. Security, provides security for the Hermosa Beach Police Department in closing off The Strand. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A runner crosses Pier Plaza early Saturday morning, as The Strand and beach of Hermosa Beach, CA, are closed. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hikers walk on a paved road in Griffith Park near the Hollywood sign. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Ola, left, and Vlad Ponomarenko play at Crystal Springs Picnic area in Griffith Park Saturday. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Shops are closed along the Venice Beach boardwalk. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles resident Fanny Vences, 31, takes a selfie in Griffith Park overlooking the Hollywood sign. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
