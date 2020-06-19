Juneteenth events around the Southland

People came together for protests, rallies and other gatherings Friday for Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were finally told the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them more than two years earlier.
Sierra Hood of Big Bear Lake is reflected in a mirror on her “Pray for the Hood” altar on the corner of 43rd Street and Degnan Boulevard during a Juneteenth celebration in Leimert Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
People wearing masks walk past murals of Kobe Bryant and Jimi Hendrix during the Juneteenth celebration in Leimert Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Gerald Hunter sings along with entertainer Rickie Byars during the Leimert Park Rising celebration of Juneteenth. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Kirikou Muldrow, 8, left, walks with her friend Nia Amir-Jolly, 4, at the Leimert Park Rising celebration of Juneteenth. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Elijah Simmons, aka Six Sev, is a community organizer and artist who helped organize the Juneteenth celebration in Leimert Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Isadore Henry of Los Angeles holds a sign during the Juneteenth celebration in Leimert Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
People march on a four-mile walk organized by Black Arts Los Angeles to celebrate Juneteenth in Pomona. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Jeanette Ellis-Royston, president of the NAACP Pomona Valley, raises a fist during the Juneteenth march in Pomona. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)