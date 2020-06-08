11 Images
Another day of sweeping protests as Floyd ‘funeral’ processions head to downtown L.A.
Protests were underway in L.A. on Monday as people continued to take to the streets to protest the police killings of George Floyd and other black Americans.
People place an empty casket in memory of George Floyd into a hearse at Reseda Church of Christ before forming a vehicle procession to a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Hospital Chaplain Charles Clemons puts an arm around son John, 7, during a prayer at Reseda Church of Christ before forming a vehicle procession to the downtown L.A. memorial service. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
From left, Pastors Dewayne Winrow, James Thomas, of Reseda Church of a Christ and Fluke Fluker, co-founder & president of Village Nation kneel as pall bearers carry a empty casket in memory of George Floyd. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A hearse containing a empty casket In memory of George Floyd leads a procession East on the 101 freeway to downtown Los a Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Makeda Harding, 52, waits for a procession to depart Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
A demonstrator rides in a procession departing Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles for a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Morris Griffin walks between rows of cars before a procession departs Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles for a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Nickey Bennett, 42, center, and her children Calliope, 8, Nixon, 10, Roxi, 14, and Caiden Reed, 17, from left, watch as a procession departs Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles for a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Nickey Bennett, 42, right, receives a hug from her daughter Roxi Reed, 14, after becoming emotional while watching a procession depart Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles in a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
A group of people including Nickey Bennett, 42, center, flanked by two of her children Calliope, 8, left, and Nixon Reed, 10, gather to show support as a procession departs Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles for a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
A hearse leads a procession from Leimert Park for downtown Los Angeles for a memorial service to honor George Floyd. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
