An air tanker drops retardant as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
LNU Lightning Complex fires rage in Northern California

Fires stretch from wine country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, prompting evacuations.

An air tanker drops retardant as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Bill Nichols, 84, works to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Seen in a long-exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Matt Nichols sprays water while trying to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Seen in a long-exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside above Lake Berryessa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Horses stand in an enclosure as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Flames consume a cabin at the Nichelini Family Winery in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey fire burns in Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Mobile homes burn at Spanish Flat Mobile Villa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Members of the Grizzly Firefighters fight the Carmel fire near Carmel Valley. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

A plume rises over a vineyard in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey fire burns. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A home in the Sky Ranch community burns in the Carmel fire near Carmel Valley. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Firefighter Ian Johnson watches as an air tanker drops retardant to keep the River fire from reaching a home in Salinas. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

