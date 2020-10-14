October heat wave bakes Southern California

People aboard a pedal boat Tuesday at the lake at Echo Park in Los Angeles, where unseasonably warm weather was on tap. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
People walk along Broadway on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
A skateboarder executes a jump Tuesday while skating along the sidewalk near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Brittany Castro, 5, of Santa Ana, plays in a splash pool Tuesday amid a heat wave at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jose Magana, of Santa Ana, fishes Tuesday under the shade of a tree for large mouth bass amid a heat wave at Centennial Regional Park in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
On a hot and sunny Tuesday, John Call finds shade under a tree to paint at Kuns Park in La Verne. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Lisa Lungstrum relaxes with her dog, Dara, under a shade of a tree on a hot day Tuesday in Memorial Park in Claremont. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Gabriela Poole, left, celebrates her 21st birthday Tuesday with her friends under the shade of tree on a hot day in Kuns Park in La Verne. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
People walk in Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Annalise Gehling, left, and Quincie Bean eat at Cafe Tropical in Silver Lake in Los Angeles on Tuesday during unseasonably warm temperatures. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)