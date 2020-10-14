Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: People aboard a pedal boat on the water at the lake at Echo Park on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. More unseasonably warm weather is on tap for California this week, with officials warning that a combination of high temperatures and gusty winds will heighten fire danger throughout much of the state with Red Flag warnings in effect for parts of the state. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
10 Images

October heat wave bakes Southern California

A heat advisory will be in effect in much of the Los Angeles region Wednesday as forecasters said the heat wave poses an elevated risk of wildfire.

People aboard a pedal boat Tuesday at the lake at Echo Park in Los Angeles, where unseasonably warm weather was on tap. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

People walk along Broadway on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

A skateboarder executes a jump Tuesday while skating along the sidewalk near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Castro, 5, of Santa Ana, plays in a splash pool Tuesday amid a heat wave at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Jose Magana, of Santa Ana, fishes Tuesday under the shade of a tree for large mouth bass amid a heat wave at Centennial Regional Park in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

On a hot and sunny Tuesday, John Call finds shade under a tree to paint at Kuns Park in La Verne. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Lungstrum relaxes with her dog, Dara, under a shade of a tree on a hot day Tuesday in Memorial Park in Claremont. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Gabriela Poole, left, celebrates her 21st birthday Tuesday with her friends under the shade of tree on a hot day in Kuns Park in La Verne. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

People walk in Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Annalise Gehling, left, and Quincie Bean eat at Cafe Tropical in Silver Lake in Los Angeles on Tuesday during unseasonably warm temperatures. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

1/10