Port of Los Angeles: vintage postcards

Postcard shows a breakwater snaking from the shoreline out to sea

Every harbor needs a breakwater — the L.A. port's is seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection.

Vintage postcard - Port of Los Angeles

Terminal Island is now home to a federal prison, which has housed Charles Manson and other notorious criminals.

Dead Man's Island is surrounded by glassy seas

A vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection shows Dead Man's Island in the port area.

Boats are docked in a channel. The card reads: "The Docks, San Pedro, Cal."

Masts and rigging dominate the sky at the port on this vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection.

Postcard shows a bustling scene on Front Street in San Pedro, with shops, pedestrians, transit and shipping activity

Busy then — a view of Front Street at the harbor's edge in San Pedro, on a postcard from Patt Morrison's collection. (Busy now — ships stacked up waiting to unload their cargo.)

Postcard shows a seaside lumber yard and mill at San Pedro

The lumber that helped build Southern California often came through the Port of L.A. from the Pacific Northwest. Here, a lumber yard and mill in San Pedro, on a postcard from Patt Morrison's collection.

Submarines are seen on an industrial waterfront

The U.S. military has found uses for the Port of Los Angeles over the years. Here, submarines are seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection.

Ships with smokestacks belch smoke into the air in a scene at San Pedro Harbor

San Pedro became the official site of the Port of Los Angeles, beating out Santa Monica, in 1897. The harbor is seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison's collection.

