8 Images
Protest to reopen California erupt around the state
Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento to protests against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
1/8