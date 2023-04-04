Some of Los Angeles’ oldest clubs

These vintage postcards depict the private and philanthropic clubs that bloomed in Los Angeles from the 1880s onward. Many are still in operation today.
The former home of the Benevolent Order of the Elks is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
The Elks held a convention in Los Angeles in 1909. The International Railway Journal called it “the biggest event for the best people in the prettiest town on earth.” An advertisement is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
The Ebell Club, founded in 1894 and seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection, is still active.
A postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection bears a 1909 postmark and a note “from your naughty L.A. friend.” The Friday Morning Club’s second building, at roughly the same place where this one stood, is Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 196.
The Friday Morning Club’s first Figueroa Street home is seen on this postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. Its second building, at 940 S. Figueroa St., is on the National Register of Historic Places.
A 1923-postmarked postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection shows the Woman’s Club of Hollywood building.
The Hollywood Athletic Club, which opened in 1924, is today a for-hire meeting and events space. Its Sunset Boulevard location is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club downtown is still in operation, with indoor fitness facilities, including a pool, and a hotel. It’s seen here on a postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
The text on the reverse side of this postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection says, “Corner of Beefsteak Room, Los Angeles Athletic Club.”
A view of the Jonathan Club’s downtown L.A. rooftop on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
If you’re exiting the northbound 110 Freeway at 6th Street, look at the red brick building to your left: That’s the Jonathan Club, seen here on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection.
The California Club’s former building is seen on a vintage postcard from Patt Morrison’s collection. Today, the club’s members gather on Flower Street.