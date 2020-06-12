Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
COSTA MESA, CA - JUNE 11: Shoppers wear protective masks while walking on The Bridge Of Gardens at South Coast Plaza as they reopen, requiring customers maintain a social distance and wear face masks at South Coast Plaza Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA. Although not all stores in the upscale shopping center will resume operations, more than 110 merchants - including Apple, Macy's and Nordstrom - are opening their doors after being closed for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
South Coast Plaza reopens

Shoppers wear protective masks while walking on The Bridge Of Gardens at South Coast Plaza during their reopening.

Donald Tarbell, 90, of Newport Beach, aided by caretaker Ted Forro, said he is celebrating the end of coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order by buying seven large balloons and shopping on the first day that South Coast Plaza reopened in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben / Ls Angeles Times)

A shopper runs past a long line of shoppers waiting to enter Zara as South Coast Plaza reopens in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Mayra Trejo, right, a guest services employee, gives shopper Ada Gao, 8, a protective mask to wear while shopping with her family at the entrance to South Coast Plaza during its reopening in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Mall employee Glenby Ramirez, right, wipes down the escalator handrail while shopper pass by as South Coast Plaza reopens in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Due to social distancing, shoppers wear protective masks while waiting in line outside Louis Vuitton in South Coast Plaza. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Due to social distancing, shoppers are reflected in a display window as they wait outside Dolce & Gabbana during the South Coast Plaza reopening in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A Saint Laurent employee assists customers as South Coast Plaza reopens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

