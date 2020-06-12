Shoppers wear protective masks while walking on The Bridge Of Gardens at South Coast Plaza during their reopening. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Donald Tarbell, 90, of Newport Beach, aided by caretaker Ted Forro, said he is celebrating the end of coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order by buying seven large balloons and shopping on the first day that South Coast Plaza reopened in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben / Ls Angeles Times)
A shopper runs past a long line of shoppers waiting to enter Zara as South Coast Plaza reopens in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mayra Trejo, right, a guest services employee, gives shopper Ada Gao, 8, a protective mask to wear while shopping with her family at the entrance to South Coast Plaza during its reopening in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mall employee Glenby Ramirez, right, wipes down the escalator handrail while shopper pass by as South Coast Plaza reopens in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Due to social distancing, shoppers wear protective masks while waiting in line outside Louis Vuitton in South Coast Plaza. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Due to social distancing, shoppers are reflected in a display window as they wait outside Dolce & Gabbana during the South Coast Plaza reopening in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A Saint Laurent employee assists customers as South Coast Plaza reopens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)