HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - JUNE 10: Jorge Tafolla, of Los Angeles, hits a volleyball around with friends in the shade of the pier to cool off amid high temperatures Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Huntington Beach, CA. A heat advisory will be in effect today from 11 in the morning until 7 tonight throughout Southern California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The heat is on in the Southland

Beachgoers take to the water to cool off in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers stay near the water in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A man pedals along the Venice Beach Boardwalk. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A woman bikes along the Venice Beach Boardwalk. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

