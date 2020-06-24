In the COVID-19 era, they become citizens in a drive-through

Talia Han, 1, hugs mom Thao Pham, who has just taken the oath of allegiance in a drive-through naturalization ceremony in Laguna Niguel. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
U.S. citizenship officer Rochelle Reyes, right, administers the oath of allegiance to Thao Pham in Laguna Niguel. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A small line of cars waits as U.S. citizenship officer Newton Perez administers the oath of allegiance. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Keith and Angela Burnett, who moved to Dana Point from England 40 years ago, take the oath of allegiance. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Suely Franciose, right, and her husband, Luis Cervantes, celebrate his new citizenship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tuyen Nguyen, who immigrated to Garden Grove from Vietnam, takes a celebatory photo with his wife, Chi Tran, and children. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Joe Campobasso, who immigrated from Italy in 1958 and lives in Costa Mesa, celebrates after becoming a U.S. citizen. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)