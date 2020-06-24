Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - JUNE 23: Talia Han, 1, hugs her mom, Thao Pham, who's a pop singer with a stage name of Thanh Thao, after taking the oath of allegiance at a drive through citizenship naturalization at the Chet Holifield Federal Building parking lot Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Laguna Niguel. Pham immigrated to Westminster from Vietnam. About 210-270 people a day have appointments throughout the day for 11 days in seven locations across Southern California. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the courts have delegated the authority to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to administer the Oath of Allegiance at the naturalization ceremony. Taking the oath completes the process of becoming a U.S. citizen. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In the COVID-19 era, they become citizens in a drive-through

Unable to become U.S. citizens the traditional way in this age of coronavirus, people take the oath of allegiance in a drive-through ceremony.

Talia Han, 1, hugs mom Thao Pham, who has just taken the oath of allegiance in a drive-through naturalization ceremony in Laguna Niguel. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. citizenship officer Rochelle Reyes, right, administers the oath of allegiance to Thao Pham in Laguna Niguel. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A small line of cars waits as U.S. citizenship officer Newton Perez administers the oath of allegiance.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Keith and Angela Burnett, who moved to Dana Point from England 40 years ago, take the oath of allegiance. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Suely Franciose, right, and her husband, Luis Cervantes, celebrate his new citizenship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Tuyen Nguyen, who immigrated to Garden Grove from Vietnam, takes a celebatory photo with his wife, Chi Tran, and children. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Campobasso, who immigrated from Italy in 1958 and lives in Costa Mesa, celebrates after becoming a U.S. citizen. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

