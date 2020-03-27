8 Images
USNS Mercy arrives in San Pedro
The USNS Mercy arrives at the Port of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A crowd gathers to watch the arrival of the USNS Mercy hospital ship at the Port of Los Angeles. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
