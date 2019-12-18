LIVE: Trump impeachment brings uncertain crossroads for California resistance

Since the day he took office, President Trump has found himself in opposition to California.

The heavily blue state has led the opposition to Trump on a variety of issues, including immigration, the environment, wildfires, labor relations and civil rights. California has filed more than 50 lawsuits against the federal government. Trump, in turn, has repeatedly trash-talked the state, sometimes using false claims, including on issues of forest management and gang violence.

The expected impeachment vote in the House of Representatives marks an unsettling climax in this war. The most high-profile champions of Trump’s impeachment are Californians: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank).

While impeachment of the president has strong support throughout California, the state is fairly evenly divided along party lines.

More than 8 in 10 self-identified Democrats in the state support removing Trump from office, while about 8 in 10 self-identified Republicans oppose doing so, according to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times and released in December.

Independents who don’t identify with either party split closely on impeachment, with 40% in favor and 36% opposed. That’s a relatively small group, however — only about 1 in 8 California voters — as most self-identified independents lean toward one party or the other.

Here is how the Golden State is marking this historic day.