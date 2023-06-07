It’s time to plan a block party 🍔 🏘 🎆

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Wednesday, June 7. I’m Karen Garcia, reporter for the Utility Journalism team , stepping in today to talk about block parties!

With the Fourth of July fast approaching — commemorating the Declaration of Independence with gathering 👥, grilling 🍔, yard games ⚾ and fireworks 🧨 — what better excuse do you need to learn how to organize one?

A block party typically takes place on a single block that’s closed to traffic so the neighborhood can come together. It sounds simple, but there’s plenty of work involved in putting a party together.

The Times contacted all 88 cities in L.A. County , as well as the county itself (to account for unincorporated areas), to find out the rules for hosting block parties.

If you live in Cudahy, Downey, Glendora, Lancaster, Rolling Hills, Santa Clarita, San Dimas, Santa Fe Springs, Walnut or West Hollywood, your city doesn’t allow block parties. Sorry.

But for the rest of Los Angeles County, you’ll need to submit a permit application. Yes, you read that correctly! You’ve got to get a permit from your city and near-unanimous consent from your neighbors. Every city has a different process, but you’ll be asking for either a block-party, temporary-use, special-event or street-closure permit.

Most cities in Los Angeles County require your application 30 days ahead of the event, so it’s time to flex your planning muscles.

Whichever permit the city requires, it’s typically not free. The cost varies: South Gate charges $59; Bell charges $900, the highest in the county. Some cities allow you to request or petition for a fee waiver or subsidy.

If the cost of permits, rentals, insurance, food and more is getting you down, don’t let that deter you from gathering with your neighbors!

The city of Azusa, which does not offer a way to waive or subsidize its $222.50 permit fee, suggested asking participating neighbors to chip in what they can toward funding the event.

Learn more about block parties and other ways to get involved in your community by using The Times’ Shape Your L.A. tool .

And now, here’s what’s happening across California from Ryan Fonseca:

L.A. STORIES

Jeanette Rowe, a longtime advocate for L.A.’s unhoused, died this week at 72. Rowe is credited as a pioneer for bringing homeless services into the streets, dramatically growing the outreach team at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority during her tenure. Los Angeles Times

Some Catholic groups are continuing to voice their outrage over the Dodgers’ inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in their upcoming Pride Night. The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights says they will run a serious of radio ads this week calling on fans to boycott the annual game recognizing L.A.’s LGBTQ+ community. Los Angeles Times

Drag queen Meatball hosts her show at Precinct DTLA on Friday, May 19. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

There’s an abundance of venues to enjoy drag shows in L.A. The scene is thriving here, but as Times contributor Sasha Urban writes, “It’s impossible to ignore the fact that drag shows... even ones in liberal cities such as Los Angeles , have been targeted by far-right extremists, making them the latest pawns in an insidious culture war primarily targeting transgender people.” Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Citing “horrific” attacks by lawmakers on gay and transgender youth across the U.S., L.A. County’s Board of Supervisors approved a pair of motions this week aimed at improving gender-affirming healthcare services and better representing their LGBTQ+ constituents. “We must re-dedicate ourselves as an entire county and know this is a responsibility we all have,” Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said. Los Angeles Times

Another labor strike could be lurking for the entertainment industry. On Monday, members of SAG-AFTRA, which include about 160,000 performers and broadcasters, overwhelmingly voted to authorize a work stoppage — which could take effect after June 30 if an upcoming contract deal isn’t reached by then. SAG-AFTRA members have been supportive of the ongoing WGA strike, and the actors union’s lead negotiator has predicted a “hot labor summer.” Los Angeles Times

EDUCATION

California State University is facing a nearly $1.5 billion funding gap. Officials are proposing tuition hikes, which could cost each student between $174 and $462 in the first year — with additional increases in subsequent years. Los Angeles Times

Gov. Gavin Newsom has weighed in on a decision by Temecula Valley Unified School District officials to reject a new social studies curriculum that mentions Harvey Milk. School board President Joseph Komrosky called the gay rights activist and San Francisco politician a “pedophile” during a public meeting. In a tweet this week, Newsom called Komrosky’s comment “an offensive statement from an ignorant person,” adding: “Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention. Stay tuned.” Los Angeles Times

HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS

Plans to increase California’s housing stock with denser developments have been a hard sell in many cities due to zoning laws. But with hundreds of cities out of compliance with state-required housing plans, some home builders are taking advantage of a new legal interpretation of an old law that allows them to break ground on more developments. CalMatters

The city of Fresno may put stricter limits on where unhoused people can pitch their tents, citing concerns about public safety concerns and disability rights law compliance. Critics say the new rules criminalize homelessness and don’t address the underlying issues. The Fresno Bee

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Karen Paolinelli, CEO and President of the Madera Community Hospital, walks down a hallway of the closed hospital. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The rural county of Madera lost its only hospital earlier this year, making it difficult for vulnerable residents to get critical care. The closure of Madera Community Hospital also highlights the risks facing rural hospitals across the country. Los Angeles Times

Momentum is growing in Sacramento to reform how California manages its water rights, some of which are over a century old. But the efforts face opposition from many water agencies and the agriculture industry. Los Angeles Times

AND FINALLY

Today’s California landmark is from Karen Kovacs of Los Angeles: Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

A flock of birds take flight at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. (Karen Kovacs)

Karen writes:

Malibu Lagoon State Beach is a treasure trove for birding, with herons, egrets, whimbrels, pelicans, and plovers among the many species perennially in view. The trail that winds around the lagoon leads to Surfrider Beach, where myriad more birds — and surfers— dazzle and delight.

What are California’s essential landmarks? Fill out this form to send us your photos of a special spot in California — natural or human-made. Tell us why it’s interesting and what makes it a symbol of life in the Golden State. Please be sure to include only photos taken directly by you. Your submission could be featured in a future edition of the newsletter.

