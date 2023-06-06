Catholic League launches radio ad campaign urging boycott of Dodgers’ Pride Night

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Los Angeles participate in the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood on June 4.

A Catholic advocacy group has launched a radio advertising campaign calling for a boycott of the Dodgers’ Pride Night because it will feature a pregame ceremony honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights says it will run 25 ads on KABC-AM (790) during a five-day stretch, starting Tuesday, calling for fans to stay away from Dodger Stadium on June 16 to “send an unmistakable message that bigotry against Catholics should not be tolerated.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a satirical performance and activist organization that refers to itself as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns.” The Sisters have been around for decades and are known for raising awareness and money for LGBTQ+ causes and providing comfort to members of that community.

In an email sent to The Times on Tuesday morning, the Catholic League refers to the Sisters as “an anti-Catholic group.” Others, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have expressed similar sentiments in the wake of the Dodgers’ decision to invite, then uninvite, then re-invite the Sisters to Pride Night.

Based on the content of its radio ad, the text of which was also included in the group’s email to The Times, the Catholic League is hoping all those who agree will send a message to the Dodgers by not taking part in Pride Night.

“We are not asking Catholics to boycott all games. Just this one,” the group states in its ad. “By doing so, we will send an unmistakable message that bigotry against Catholics should not be tolerated. If attendance dips on June 16, the entire league will take note. Please boycott this game.”

An all-talk radio station based in Culver City, KABC was the radio home for Dodgers games from 1974 to 1997 and 2008 to 2011. It has broadcast USC football and basketball games since 2019.

KABC, the Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence did not immediately respond to requests for comments on this story.

On May 22, less than a week after removing the Sisters from their Pride Night lineup, the Dodgers extended a new invitation to the organization after receiving backlash from LGBTQ+ and civil rights groups and others.

“The Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said in a statement that day. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.”

The Sisters posted a statement on their website about the Dodgers controversy:

“This affair has been an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before.”