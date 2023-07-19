Students wanted: Schools scramble to add more 4-year-olds

Transitional kindergarten students participate in a math activity at Oropeza Elementary School in Long Beach on May 1, 2023.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It's Wednesday, July 19.

Los Angeles Unified and other school districts across the state are on a recruitment spree, pulling out all the stops to enroll the state’s 4-year-olds in transitional kindergarten programs.

Districts are trying to reach parents in the forms of school banners, bus bench ads and billboards, plus text and robo-call campaigns.

That may seem like a lot of effort, but California’s $2.7-billion plan for universal transitional kindergarten, known as TK, aims to have nearly 400,000 4-year-olds enrolled by 2025. The 2022-2023 school year marked the first year of the plan in action, but reality fell short of expectations. Estimates from the Legislative Analyst’s Office put average daily attendance for the school year at roughly 91,000, well short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s estimates.

The expansion might be off to a slow start, but offering free child care and education across the state is a game-changer — though not necessarily a win for everyone.

“The opening of this new grade level has spurred seismic shifts in the state’s complex childcare landscape,” wrote Jenny Gold, who covers early childhood development and education for The Times. “Leading up to fall school reopenings, intense competition for the state’s youngest students has erupted between public school districts and the day-care industry.”

The TK recruitment scramble also coincides with a decline in California’s population of 4-year-olds. The number of 4-year-olds in the state is projected to fall to about 448,000 by next year, according to California’s Department of Finance — a reduction of nearly 13% from 2015.

Public school districts see adding more transitional kindergarten students as a potential lifeline after years of declining enrollment. As Jenny explained:

Educators are hoping children who sign up for public TK will stay for the duration of elementary school, instead of leaving for charter or private schools, and help stabilize funding.

But while the opportunity to boost enrollment would benefit public schools, it presents a dilemma for parents, who can feel overwhelmed with new options and unsure which preschool path will be best for their child.

“It’s ironic, because not long ago the problem is that we didn’t have enough,” Pedro Noguera, dean of the USC Rossier School of Education, told Jenny. “We’ve begun to make it more widely available, which is a good thing, but we need to make sure it’s done efficiently.”

Research shows that kids in early educational programs tend to do better as they start kindergarten, and those benefits carry on into later grades.

The state program is also viewed as an “existential threat” to day-care operators, Jenny explained, who often rely on the tuition from enrolled 4-year-olds to help cover the higher costs of caring for babies and toddlers.

As private preschool operator Victoria Marguleta told her: “We can’t compete with free, no matter how high our quality is.”

You can read Jenny’s latest reporting here.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

L.A. STORIES

When a burglar broke into Damien Smith’s home in 2021, he did what most people would do: he called 911. But when police arrived, Smith — an actor who was making a documentary about police brutality — says officers tased and detained him instead of the perpetrator. He’s now suing the LAPD. Los Angeles Times

A crane collapsed during the removal of a billboard in San Pedro, injuring two workers on July 18, 2023. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

For years, San Pedro residents and city officials had complained about an “ungodly” and “monstrous” billboard that stood at the entrance of the L.A. neighborhood. This week, work began to dismantle the sign structure, but the joyful atmosphere was interrupted when a crane broke, injuring two workers. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The IRS is sending some California taxpayers — or eventual taxpayers — “notice and demand” letters, creating confusion after announcing most residents had more time to file. The letters do state that those in counties covered by winter disaster declarations have an extension — most until Oct. 16 — though that isn’t noted until the very end of the agency’s four-page letter. In ye olde news business, we call that burying the lede. Los Angeles Times

Here’s a California conundrum: Californians are smoking less, which is good for public health. But because the state’s tax on nicotine products helps fund early childhood services, there’s less money to sustain some vital programs. CalMatters

CRIME, COURTS AND POLICING

Single unhoused women in L.A. County face high levels of violence, according to a new study. The report from nonprofits Urban Institute and Hub for Urban Initiatives found large shares of women reported being the victims of theft, threats, assaults and sexual violence. Almost half of the women surveyed pointed to domestic violence as the direct cause of their homelessness. Los Angeles Times

The Biden administration has settled four lawsuits that all relate to accusations that the federal government under former President Trump illegally diverted taxpayer funds to construct the U.S.-Mexico border wall. As part of one settlement, the state of California was awarded $25 million to fund environmental conservation efforts in San Diego County. San Diego Union-Tribune

BUSINESS

Beginning in August, In-N-Out will prohibit its workers from wearing masks in five of the seven states the burger chain operates, unless they have a medical note. The mask ban won’t apply to locations in California and Oregon. Los Angeles Times

Did you know “Taco Tuesday” had been trademarked since 1989? No longer, following a legal settlement between Taco Bell and Taco John’s to allow free use of those two lovely words that many Californians know and love. 🌮 Los Angeles Times

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Emcee Miss Shu Mai, center, dances with attendees at QT Nightlife’s K-Pop Night at Micky’s West Hollywood. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

“Even in historically gay neighborhoods like West Hollywood or San Francisco’s Castro district, Asian Americans have long been ignored or fetishized, seen as feminine and weak,” Times reporter Jeong Park wrote this week. But Queer Asian Americans are finding joy and belonging at a West Hollywood nightclub that hosts a weekly K-Pop Night. Los Angeles Times

Be honest: you’ve indulged in the fantasy of what you’d do if you won the lottery. With Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot expected to hit $1 billion, you can dream big. But one thing might be missing from your imagined riches: how much of that paydirt gets shoveled over for taxes. Here’s what hopeful winners can expect. The Sacramento Bee

AND FINALLY

