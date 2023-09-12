California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas visits Paicines, Calif., a farmworker community where he grew up, in June.

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 12. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas faces the end of the legislative session

Labor unions keep flexing their muscles

What happened at L.A.’s exclusive vegan dinner party where everyone is totally nude

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

As California’s legislative session closes out, new Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas faces a test

At the end of June, Robert Rivas was sworn in as speaker of the California Assembly, capping a roughly yearlong divisive effort to secure one of the Golden State’s most powerful political seats.

The Democrat represents the state’s largely rural District 29 , marking a notable shift after a generation of speakers who represented the L.A. or San Francisco regions. His family’s background as Mexican immigrants who worked on farms in the Central Valley also sets him apart from much of the political establishment in Sacramento.

Advertisement

Speaking with Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall, former secretary of Defense and California congressman Leon Panetta said it’s important for Rivas “to bring that perspective to Sacramento, which too often basically listens to the loudest voices, and not always the most important needs.”

“So far Rivas has managed to navigate California’s varied political universes largely by playing nice,” Laurel wrote , explaining that his first real test is about to begin as the state Legislature’s 2023 session ends Thursday.

Several controversial bills with major potential impacts on Californians will be decided in the coming days, including ones that seek to:



“Rivas used his small-town charm to build power,” Laurel wrote. “But will he be effective in steering a caucus dominated by big-city liberals?”

Another factor she highlights in her profile of the new speaker : the “unusual mix of ideologies” that form Rivas’ background. His grandfather was part of the farmworker rights movement. He’s been applauded for a progressive record. But he’s also collaborated with moderate Democrats in the state and reached across the aisle on occasion.

His wife was across that aisle, Laurel notes, registered as a Republican for more than a decade, though she switched to a minor party in 2022. Rivas’ brother and cousin also work for Govern for California , a network largely made up of Silicon Valley venture capitalists that opposes interest groups, including public employee unions, that they say “have dominated the halls of the Capitol in Sacramento.”

That fed a narrative by Rivas’ opponents that he had used his brother’s connections to buy political power. The Assembly speaker disputes that.

Advertisement

“I am my own person. I make my own decisions,” he told The Times. “The only people that influence me are, certainly, the people I represent [and] the members that I work with in the Legislature.”

You can read more about Rivas in Laurel Rosenhall’s story .

Today’s top stories

The Disney-Charter fight has ended just as NFL season picks up



Labor unions keep flexing their muscles



The WGA picketed “The Drew Barrymore Show” after its host said that production would resume during the Hollywood strikes.

Fast-food workers’ minimum wage will jump to $20 per hour in April after companies reached a complex peace accord with labor unions to resolve the fight over AB 257.

California voters are making life difficult for conservatives



The five most vulnerable incumbent Republican congress members from California don’t seem to want to discuss impeachment.

Californians disapprove of the Supreme Court’s work by a 2-1 ratio, a new poll showed.

More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Today’s great reads

(Andrea D’Agosto / For The Times)

Want to go to this exclusive L.A. dinner party? First, get totally naked. “Should I cross my legs? Was I getting my butt dirty?” Times writer Jenn Harris said to herself while at L.A.’s exclusive vegan dinner party where everyone is totally nude.

Other great reads



“We’re not a cult!” A mysterious L.A. society reinvents itself for modern “truth seekers.”

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Lila Seidman / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

(Latonya Harris)

Today’s great photo is from Latonya Harris of Antelope, Calif.: The mountains and rugged ocean shore of the Big Sur area. Latonya writes:

The mountains and rugged ocean shore of the Big Sur area near Monterey and Carmel is one of California’s most awe-inspiring sights.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.