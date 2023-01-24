L.A.'s 16 hardest staircases, ranked by which walks are worth the climb

Here’s a recent realization that kind of blew my mind: Los Angeles is really a big city of hills.

I spend so much time on flat freeways, I never appreciated just how elevated we get around here until I began exploring L.A.'s most challenging staircase walks, as collated by Charles Fleming in his 2010 book “Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles.” (Fleming is a contributor to The Times.)

Fleming documented 42 looping stair walks around L.A., from the up-and-down neighborhoods of El Sereno to the ocean breezes of Pacific Palisades. I’d heard about these stair walks, but I secretly worried about whether I could really do them. I’m a gardener in good health, but if there’s a scale for athleticism, I’m near the bottom. I’ve been AARP-eligible for more than a decade and my knees would be happier if I lost 25 pounds. I walk often but get winded climbing hills. Oh, and there’s the klutz factor too: I broke my leg in October 2021 by stepping off a trail into ... nothing during a night hike in Griffith Park.

So my reasoning was, if I can do these heart-hammering, lung-bursting, are-you-serious?! climbs, then anyone who can manage stairs can too.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Advertisement

I chose 16 of the hardest of Fleming’s walks with up to 1,000 steps and lengths up to four miles. I took friends with me on most of the hikes, women of about the same age and fitness level. We did many of these walks on 90-plus-degree days, and there were times I was sweating so much I felt like a liquid. Most of these routes, though, are shaded by mature trees, so there is some respite from the sun.

Many of these stairs also have lights, but I don’t recommend taking these walks at night. For one, you miss the architecture, and two, you’re so close to people’s homes, it feels a little sketchy and unsafe to be a stranger in a strange neighborhood after dark.

I relied on my fellow walkers to help me answer the other big question: Were these walks worth the time, gas and serious sweat to get there?

Answer: For the most part, absolutely! A few I would recommend only if you live nearby or have to be in the area for some reason and have time to kill. Those get a “Meh” rating, as in “Worth doing, but once is enough.”

Advertisement

The others I’ve ranked either as “Glute busters,” where the exertion is more memorable than the scenery — great for people who love the high from completing a workout challenge — and “Wowza!” for challenging routes worth multiple visits because the intense exertion is softened by magnificent scenery.

Obviously, this is very subjective — in some cases, my brain probably was addled by oxygen deprivation — so plan on trying all the walks and let me know how you would rate them.

A few other pointers:

These walks involve quiet neighborhoods not used to hordes of visitors, so be respectful of their privacy and keep out of their yards. Wear good walking shoes; flip-flops aren’t going to make it here. Some of these streets are so steep you feel like you could fall off. Bring water and find a toilet ahead of time, because most of these routes have neither restrooms nor cafes. Parking can be a challenge, especially on weekends. Try to park as close to the starting/ending location as you can. Sidewalks are nonexistent on many of the walks’ curvy, narrow streets, so proceed with care. I had a couple of near misses; drivers just don’t expect people to be walking on these roads. The views can be spectacular but are often blocked by houses, trees and shrubs. For me, the best part of these walks was discovering some of L.A.'s most historic and beautiful neighborhoods and quintessential L.A. architecture. Buy a Kindle version of Fleming’s 2020 book update for more walks and interesting details. If you’re banking on dining at a restaurant he mentions, though, check if it’s still open. If you’re interested in other stair walks, or teaming up with stair walkers, check out SoCal Stair Climbers, a group that regularly designs and hosts stair walks around L.A. County that are as short as four miles or as long as 20. The trail icons on the map are meant to signify general areas where you may be able to find parking. They are not exactly where stair walks begin. As always in L.A., your parking luck may vary.

Travel & Experiences The 50 best hikes in L.A. These 50-plus hikes capture all that L.A. and Southern California has to offer. Use our filters to find the best type of hike by difficulty levels, length and view.