Where can I get a COVID booster? How much does a COVID booster cost?

Breaking: Dianne Feinstein has died

How to get the latest COVID-19 shots

California leaders want more power to clear encampments

10 books to add to your reading list

What to know about getting the new COVID shots

A new COVID-19 shot is rolling out to pharmacies across the country as health officials try to stay ahead of the winter season.

The new shots also mark a new phase of the pandemic.

Although previous vaccination efforts relied on federal funding, this year’s rollout asks insurance providers to pay for the shots. Amid reports of canceled appointments and charges at the pharmacy counter, the transition has come with some hiccups for patients and insurers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that everyone 6 months or older receive an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine to protect against respiratory illnesses this fall and winter, a prevention model similar to the flu.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I get my booster?

Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna started arriving in California over the last two weeks, but not all pharmacies and healthcare providers may have the booster available yet.

Some people who scheduled booster shots found their appointments canceled abruptly due to delayed shipments.

Kaiser Permanente, which serves more than 9 million Californians, says it will begin offering the new booster starting this week , but with limited availability across locations .

Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens are offering boosters now by appointment. You can book online or call your local pharmacy.

How do I pay for it?

The vaccine should be covered by most insurers. This is the first COVID vaccine rollout administered commercially. Previously, the federal government purchased the vaccines and then handled distribution. This time, pharmacies are purchasing them and then receiving reimbursements from insurance companies.

According to news reports, some people found that their insurance providers rejected coverage, leading to charges at the pharmacy. Insurers have said the charges were in error and blamed a lack of updated billing codes in their systems.

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, has stressed that anyone with Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance should have the vaccine covered without a copay.

In a statement, Kaiser said patients on certain plans may face fees if they receive the vaccine from an out-of-network provider. If your coverage is rejected, call your insurer.

The booster costs approximately $200 out of pocket. For those without insurance, you can get vaccinated from the temporary initiative Bridge Access Program .

How else can I stay safe from COVID?

Testing is also a way to protect your friends and family. The U.S. government relaunched its free testing initiative, which started this week. Every household can receive up to four free at-home tests by ordering online at https://www.covid.gov/tests .

Today’s top stories

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Housing



Politics



Up the road from the GOP debate, Republican women wondered whether one of their own could beat former President Trump.

Daniel Lurie, philanthropist and Levi Strauss heir, enters the San Francisco mayor’s race.

President Biden raises campaign cash in the San Francisco Bay Area as GOP hopefuls gather in Simi Valley.

Climate and environment



A cool autumn storm will bring rain across California and the season’s first Sierra snow.

How powerful land barons shaped the epic floods in California’s heartland.

More big stories



Today’s great reads

Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival! 🥮🌛✨🎆

The 15th day of the eighth month of the Lunar calendar marks the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Tet Trung Thu as it is known within the Vietnamese community. The Chuseok Festival, a harvest festival during which people will often visit the graves of their ancestors, is also celebrated Sept 28-30 this year.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is an occasion to gather and reflect. Growing up, I remember eating mooncakes with my family as we waited for a cloudless evening to watch the full moon.

For many diasporic families, family-owned businesses across Southern California help uphold their traditions. I recommend revisiting my colleague Frank Shyong’s 2018 column on Phoenix Bakery in Chinatown in Los Angeles (which turns 85 this year!), in which he wrote beautifully about the family behind the beloved mooncakes. — Helen Li

Other great reads

A farmer is tested like a figure from the bible — Old Testament, New Testament, take your pick. For the last 40 years or so, many Jews in America have celebrated Sukkot with citrons grown at Lindcove Ranch. By March, it’s trees — thrown out of whack by the epic rainstorms that throttled this part of California starting in January — should have been covered in flower buds. There were none.



The voice of god: In an industry that is predominantly white and male, Queen Noveen is well aware that she’s one of few successful Black voice-over performers. (With working link, unlike yesterday. Sorry folks.)

Young Chinese adults can’t find work. Now many have a new job description: ‘Full-time children.’



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(ONE Archives at the USC Librarie/ONE Archives at the USC Librarie)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

(Anand Sankaran)

Today’s great photo is from Anand Sankaran of Pleasanton, Calif.: Thousand Island Lake. Anand writes: The most spectacular part of the John Muir Trail runs right through Thousand Island Lake.

