Kevin McCarthy got a high-profile demotion. Here’s what to know

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by the media and police at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 3.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 4. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted

Laphonza Butler was sworn in as California’s newest U.S. senator

11 California hikes to see spectacular fall foliage

And here’s today’s e-newspaper



The tragedy of McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy made history, but not in a way he’d like. On Tuesday the Republican from Bakersfield became the first speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to be voted out of his seat .

The historic revolt came from a contingent of Republicans, orchestrated by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who voted with Democrats 216-210. Gaetz said McCarthy had betrayed the GOP by making a deal with Democrats over the weekend that averted a government shutdown.

“McCarthy’s defeat sends a clear signal to whoever replaces him that the far right of the Republican Party will not tolerate compromise,” Times reporter Erin B. Logan and freelance journalist Cameron Joseph wrote.

But there are a couple ironies you can spot from space: the Republicans who would not abide McCarthy’s aisle-crossing punished him by siding with Democrats to give him the boot.

Here’s another, as Erin and Cameron explained: “To win the speaker’s gavel in January, McCarthy restored rules that made it easy for any member of the House to move to overthrow him — the same rules that led to his defeat Tuesday.”

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) was tapped to serve as acting speaker until a new speaker is elected. But with GOP in-fighting at an evidently historic level, it’s unclear who could secure enough votes to succeed McCarthy in a job one Republic strategist equated to “ being mayor of hell. ”

It was the final act of a tragedy some felt would be worthy of Shakespeare’s quill , and one a long time in the making. McCarthy spent years charting his path to the speakership. As Times reporter Jeffrey Fleishman and former correspondent Melanie Mason wrote in January:

“Every wrinkle and twist of his career — from a young California assemblyman to minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives — telegraphed his ambition. Some found him earnest, others calculating and duplicitous.”

And what does this D.C. drama mean for California? Erin and Cameron called McCarthy’s ousting “the latest blow to the power and reach of California’s congressional delegation.”

It follows former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step away from House leadership and the death of longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein last week. (Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee to serve out Feinstein’s term, Laphonza Butler, was sworn in on the Senate floor Tuesday.)

Prominent Democrats seemed mostly unfazed by the power vacuum created by Tuesday’s vote. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who is running to represent California in the Senate next term, told The Times that McCarthy “hasn’t really fought for California to begin with.”

Then there’s the awkward fact that McCarthy still works in the building. Who among us would enjoy showing up to work after being demoted, knowing all the colleagues who voted to strip away our dream job?

Shakespearean? Maybe, but this type of drama would also be at home on Bravo.

More on McCarthy



Today’s top stories

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Laphonza Butler reenact Butler’s swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington as California’s new U.S. senator with Butler’s wife, Neneki Lee, holding a book. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

California’s new senator



Housing and homelessness in L.A.



As Los Angeles officials and residents push to get rid of RV encampments, one woman’s story reflects the mountainous obstacles faced by those who try to find housing.

Mayor Karen Bass’ homelessness czar Mercedes Márquez will be replaced by Lourdes Castro Ramírez.

Supervisors demand urgency in L.A. County’s efforts to address homelessness, RVs

Climate and environment



More big stories



Today’s great reads

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

‘The tenant from hell’: this Airbnb guest refused to leave a luxury rental and lives there rent-free. The Airbnb guest is still there and hasn’t paid rent in 540 days.

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

(Kelley White)

Today’s great photo is from Kelley White of São Paulo, Brazil: The Transatlantic Pyramid in San Francisco. White writes: “It stands out on the skyline and to me is a constant reminder that I am in the city that I love so dearly.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

