Kevin McCarthy got a high-profile demotion. Here’s what to know
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted
- Laphonza Butler was sworn in as California’s newest U.S. senator
- 11 California hikes to see spectacular fall foliage
The tragedy of McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy made history, but not in a way he’d like. On Tuesday the Republican from Bakersfield became the first speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to be voted out of his seat.
The historic revolt came from a contingent of Republicans, orchestrated by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who voted with Democrats 216-210. Gaetz said McCarthy had betrayed the GOP by making a deal with Democrats over the weekend that averted a government shutdown.
“McCarthy’s defeat sends a clear signal to whoever replaces him that the far right of the Republican Party will not tolerate compromise,” Times reporter Erin B. Logan and freelance journalist Cameron Joseph wrote.
But there are a couple ironies you can spot from space: the Republicans who would not abide McCarthy’s aisle-crossing punished him by siding with Democrats to give him the boot.
Here’s another, as Erin and Cameron explained: “To win the speaker’s gavel in January, McCarthy restored rules that made it easy for any member of the House to move to overthrow him — the same rules that led to his defeat Tuesday.”
Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) was tapped to serve as acting speaker until a new speaker is elected. But with GOP in-fighting at an evidently historic level, it’s unclear who could secure enough votes to succeed McCarthy in a job one Republic strategist equated to “being mayor of hell.”
It was the final act of a tragedy some felt would be worthy of Shakespeare’s quill, and one a long time in the making. McCarthy spent years charting his path to the speakership. As Times reporter Jeffrey Fleishman and former correspondent Melanie Mason wrote in January:
“Every wrinkle and twist of his career — from a young California assemblyman to minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives — telegraphed his ambition. Some found him earnest, others calculating and duplicitous.”
And what does this D.C. drama mean for California? Erin and Cameron called McCarthy’s ousting “the latest blow to the power and reach of California’s congressional delegation.”
It follows former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step away from House leadership and the death of longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein last week. (Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee to serve out Feinstein’s term, Laphonza Butler, was sworn in on the Senate floor Tuesday.)
Prominent Democrats seemed mostly unfazed by the power vacuum created by Tuesday’s vote. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who is running to represent California in the Senate next term, told The Times that McCarthy “hasn’t really fought for California to begin with.”
Then there’s the awkward fact that McCarthy still works in the building. Who among us would enjoy showing up to work after being demoted, knowing all the colleagues who voted to strip away our dream job?
Shakespearean? Maybe, but this type of drama would also be at home on Bravo.
More on McCarthy
- McCarthy’s once formidable powers of persuasion couldn’t stop a humiliating, historic defeat.
- The top level of California politics seemed frozen for years, with entrenched leaders in both parties. In one week, it was upended.
- McCarthy’s fall was sudden, but a long time coming
Today’s top stories
California’s new senator
- Laphonza Butler is sworn in as California’s newest U.S. senator.
- Will she run or won’t she? Butler’s appointment could scramble the California Senate race.
Housing and homelessness in L.A.
- As Los Angeles officials and residents push to get rid of RV encampments, one woman’s story reflects the mountainous obstacles faced by those who try to find housing.
- Mayor Karen Bass’ homelessness czar Mercedes Márquez will be replaced by Lourdes Castro Ramírez.
- Supervisors demand urgency in L.A. County’s efforts to address homelessness, RVs
Climate and environment
- What are plug-in hybrid cars — and are they good for planet Earth?
- California just experienced a ‘miracle’ water year. But the winter could bring new challenges.
- Orange County sues Southern California Edison and T-Mobile over the Coastal and Silverado fires.
More big stories
- L.A. County wants to buy — and forgive — your medical debt. Here’s how that would work
- What would you do with $1.2 billion? The Powerball jackpot climbs after no big winners.
- San Francisco could ban right-hand turns on red. Could L.A. soon follow?
- Can pets join their owners in stores?
- Mark Ridley-Thomas asks to remain free while appealing his corruption conviction.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Editorial Board: How to keep the court’s bail reform plan from going wrong.
- LZ Granderson: Democrats should be putting Black women like Laphonza Butler on the ballot.
- Dylan Hernandez: Something’s different about Anthony Davis. Is he finally ready to be LeBron’s successor?
- George Skelton: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Laphonza Butler to the Senate corrects his political mistakes.
Today’s great reads
‘The tenant from hell’: this Airbnb guest refused to leave a luxury rental and lives there rent-free. The Airbnb guest is still there and hasn’t paid rent in 540 days.
Other great reads
- Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcasting efforts, months after their Archewell Audio cut ties with the streaming giant.
- Nkechi Okoro Carroll joins Shonda Rhimes in a very small club. And she wants to use her power for good.
- With writers, 250 cue cards and an extended ‘Closer Look,’ Seth Meyers returns to ‘Late Night’
- How a California-born writer unveiled the tragedy of Palestine through one grieving father.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🎂 Want to have a “cakebarring” adventure like the characters in Prime Video’s “Sitting in Bars with Cake”? Here are the L.A. bars you should check out.
- 🥕 Need more veggies? Jenn Harris shares her favorite healthy restaurant meals.
- 🍁 Eleven California hikes to see spectacular fall foliage — before it disappears.
Staying in
- 📺 ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ on the CW is a pleasant import from the makers of ‘Virgin River’
- 📚Taylor Lorenz knows social media. So why is her book a dull celebration of marketing deals?
- 📺 Late-night is back! Hosts returned to the air after the writers’ strike ended.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for Dario’s Olive Oil Cake
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Today’s great photo is from Kelley White of São Paulo, Brazil: The Transatlantic Pyramid in San Francisco. White writes: “It stands out on the skyline and to me is a constant reminder that I am in the city that I love so dearly.”
