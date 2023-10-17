Need to heal? Some people look to the moon, stars and planets

The moon’s gotten bigger in recent years.

It’s the same physical size, same distance from Earth and traces the same elliptical orbit. But it’s more present in the day to day — and night to night. On Instagram, there are more than 12.7 million posts with the #fullmoon hashtag. News outlets often cover upcoming lunar spectacles. The moon’s new status has come with a parade of evocative names: super, blue, blood, sturgeon and strawberry.

Hello, my name is Lila Seidman and I’m a reporter at The Times who is also studying to be a therapist. I sought to get to the bottom of moon mania in a recent article and this week, I’m taking over Group Therapy to talk about our relationship to the sky.

For many, the moon isn’t just an influencer prop or pretty night light; it’s a spiritual powerhouse. In this context, it can heal, help you let go and start anew.

Newsletter You're reading Group Therapy Our weekly mental wellness newsletter answers reader questions about what’s been weighing on their hearts and minds. Sign up to get it in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Why the moon is getting so much spiritual attention

Scientists and spiritualists alike see the pandemic as a moment when many people started looking to the sky for answers, spurred by fear, uncertainty or claustrophobia.

Amid tumult, there’s something comforting about the predictable, and yet changeable, nature of the moon and other celestial bodies, said astrologer Julia Kelley, who lives in the San Gabriel Valley.

“Sometimes it can be reassuring to know that there’s a full moon in a month, and then the phase will pass,” she said. “And next month, we’ll have another full moon, and that phase will pass.”

Advertisement

In astrology, the new moon — when it’s least visible — is the time to set intentions and plant proverbial seeds, Kelley said. When the moon is full, it’s time to reap what you’ve sown and reflect on your accomplishments. Rather than start something new, Kelley said this is the time to let things go.

Seeking answers in the celestial is not a new impulse. For millennia, people have tried to make sense of the cosmos so they could make sense of what was going on closer to home.

“[S]ky tales told our ancestors what the world was like, what rules it obeyed, what place was in it for them,” writes astronomer and Griffith Observatory director Edwin Krupp in “Beyond the Blue Horizon.” “Now, to us, they reveal our ancestors’ beliefs. These stories deal with themes that are very old and very deep but never out of date. They still charm us because we share the same instinct for order and the same desire for heaven. There is still romance in the moon and mystery in the stars.”

One of the draws of spiritual practice, particularly for younger people, is getting to pick and choose from a smorgasbord of expression, Jim Burklo, an expert in progressive Christianity, told my colleague in 2019.

“This is a worldwide, but certainly American, trend toward heterodoxy — toward individuals cooking up their own spiritual or religious stew and cooking it up their way,” said Burklo, USC’s former senior associate dean of religious and spiritual life.

Los Angeles, a hub for New Age thought , is uniquely fertile soil for the recent lunar renaissance. Just last month, you could find breathwork experiences, yoga sessions , forest bathing and other activities in the full moonlight to celebrate the arrival of the harvest moon.

Getting in touch with the moon

Whether it’s yoga, sound baths or meditations, there are a wealth of full-moon events in the Los Angeles area that are just an Eventbrite search away.

Advertisement

But you can also create your own experience. An easy way to commune with the moon is to go outside and look at it. One of the moon’s draws is that it’s easy to see without driving hours to escape city lights or dropping big bucks on a powerful telescope.

Still, it’s ideal to get away from lights and as high up as feasible. Look for places where there aren’t overhead trees or buildings to block your view.

There are a variety of lunar rituals that can be completed at home with minimal props, according to Ryan Trinh, head expert in practical magic for House of Intuition, a spiritual goods store with several locations in Los Angeles.

Trinh said he prefers to start with a bathing ritual. Once cleansed, you can get down to your intention work, he said. A candle can be used to help meditate and/or to burn intentions you’ve written down.

Some people spread out a grid of crystals, which they believe are charged by the full moon. Others might don robes and break out a sword for an elaborate ritual.

“I’m more practical,” said Trinh, a nod to his neat job title. “I don’t need a dress. That’s just dry cleaning.”

Dionne Williams hosts a full- and new-moon circle for women in Pomona, inspired by her background in community mental health.

The idea behind Sistars’ Moon Circle is to create an inclusive, accessible space in the community, so that people don’t feel they need to travel far to tap into wellness events. They’re small gatherings, typically drawing about six people.

When women gather, “it just brings out a lot of self awareness that may have been dormant. And that’s where the magic is,” Williams said.

“I wanted to offer that to other people who may not have access to moon circles, especially women of color. Just because culturally, you know, you look at moon circle images and stuff like that, it’s not always an inclusive space.”

Williams also takes a hybrid approach, drawing inspiration from all over the globe and incorporating drums, libations and a tea ceremony.

During the new moon, when the celestial body is hard to see, she said the circle focuses on “shadow work,” diving deep into the darker side of life and embracing it. Meanwhile, the full-moon circle centers on abundance, celebration and “wild, feminine energy.” Participants might dance or even howl.

Williams said the circle — in person and online via Instagram — tends to draw “outsiders” who take a nontraditional path to healing. They discuss ancestral and inner-child healing, different belief systems and the struggles of everyday life — while connecting with fellow travelers. Williams described it as “therapeutic” and “cathartic.”

“A lot of tears are given in that circle because it’s hard to feel safe — even family members might criticize you, like, ‘Why are you following the moon? Why do you journal? Why do you go to therapy?’ ” she said. “They finally feel, like, ‘Oh, I can breathe, I can be myself. I can be authentic,’ and let it all out.”

If what you learned today from these experts spoke to you or you’d like to tell us about your own experiences, please email us and let us know if it is OK to share your thoughts with the larger Group Therapy community. The email GroupTherapy@latimes.com gets right to our team.

See previous editions here. To view this newsletter in your browser, click here.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

More perspectives on today’s topic and other resources

Every wonder what a witch eats for breakfast? For this Glendale-born astrologer, it’s pastries — with a side of intention. Stirred clockwise into her coffee, of course. Last month, former L.A. Times intern Emerson Drewes chronicled a day in the life of a working witch in her early 30s. Gogo Akopyan turned her hobby studying the occult into a business three years ago, and now gives readings for up to $150. Her routine works magic into the mundane. According to her beliefs, cocoa and chocolate make baked goods delicious — and might attract a soulmate.

This L.A. Times podcast brings listeners behind the neon “psychic” signs that pepper storefronts all over L.A. — into the insular world of the Romani culture. “Foretold” follows Paulina Stevens as she navigates cultural expectations to leave school early, marry young and take up the trade of fortunetelling. Stevens’ fate appears to be sealed — until she decides to chart her own path. L.A. Times reporter Faith Pinho tells the story with nuance and sensitivity.